Highlights Canelo Alvarez faces Jermell Charlo in a highly anticipated battle for his undisputed super-middleweight titles, with fans questioning if his form is declining.

Alvarez and Charlo have shown fighting tension during media events, with Alvarez becoming agitated at Charlo's assessment of his boxing skills.

Speculation has begun about Alvarez potentially facing Terence Crawford in a mega-fight, with Alvarez open to the possibility if it makes sense in the future.

Canelo Alvarez is always considered one of the best to lace up their gloves in the modern era, and he faces another huge battle this weekend as he takes on Jermell Charlo with his undisputed super-middleweight titles on the line. The Mexican attracts huge audiences and mega interest given his world-class boxing skills, and he knows he will need another trademark performance to continue as champion.

With pound-for-pound domination on his mind, Canelo Alvarez has regularly moved up and down in the weight categories stepping up to face the likes of Sergey Kovalev and most recently against Dmitry Bivol to whom he suffered a devastating defeat. Although fans have begun to question if his form is beginning to decline, if his physique is anything to go by we could be in for a monstrous display.

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo hold stare at face-off

Alvarez and Charlo have this week been attending media events in Las Vegas as they prepare to take part in the all-important boxing battle in Sin City, and there has already been some fighting tension. Although there is respect between the pair, the champion did become agitated with the challenger's assessment of his boxing skills which will no doubt add fuel to the fire on the night.

The pair were then brought together for a staredown with a wave of cameras flashing as they went nose-to-nose, and there was certainly some tension with either fighter refusing to break gaze. Many have questioned if Alvarez's burning desire to fight remains after his failure to stop John Ryder last time out, but the Mexican seems more ready than ever to deliver.

Could Canelo Alvarez face Terence Crawford if he wins?

Much speculation as always has begun beyond his upcoming fight with Charlo, with fans suggesting a whole range of opponents including David Benavidez and a rematch with Bivol. However, the new name which has risen to the top, is Terence Crawford in a huge mega-fight, after his dominant undisputed title win against Errol Spence Jr earlier this year.

Canelo is currently a couple of weight classes above the champion, but is certainly open to meeting in the middle for a huge showdown if an agreement can be reached in the future.

He said to Manouk Akopyan: "Sometimes it's a little crazy - people are talking about how I'm going to face a 'small fighter' like Charlo, but he's big. Now everybody's talking about if I'm going to face Crawford who fights at 147lbs, who is smaller than Charlo. At the end of the day, I don't want to have credit to face Crawford, but you never know in boxing. It's possible, why not? It's possible. If it makes sense, I'm down to do it."

Canelo Alvarez's incredible physique ahead of fight

As he approaches what could be one of the sternest tests of his career to date, Alvarez has been hard in training with his long-term mentor Eddy Reynoso and looks like he hasn't left any stone unturned. The four-weight world champion has always looked in sensational shape for his events but on this occasion he looks potentially more ripped than ever before.

Canelo Alvarez - Boxing Stats Height 5'8 Reach 70.5" Record 59-2-2 (39 KOS) Debut October 2005 v Abraham Gonzalez KO Ratio 66.1% Best Win Sergey Kovalev

Alvarez was posing in his final days at the gym in Vegas, where he worked through his final stages ahead of the weigh-in as he looks to complete his step on the scales. In images posted on his social media account, the 33-year-old showed off a hugely ripped physique, looking way lighter and healthier than in his recent weigh-ins at light-heavyweight.

Fans have even argued that Alvarez looks in the best shape of his career despite concerns over his long-term future in the ring. Charlo himself has made a remarkable jump-up in weight to accept the fight, and it is likely to be a real test of transformations in the ring.