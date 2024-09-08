A sports medicine doctor has expressed concern over a recent video of Canelo Alvarez training ahead of his fight with Edgar Berlanga next Saturday. The footage that has emerged on social media shows the undisputed super-middleweight champion performing neck-strengthening exercises in preparation for his super-middleweight world titles at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against the undefeated American prospect.

It is an age-old belief within the sport that having well-strengthened neck muscles allows a fighter to withstand harder punches and a greater volume of punishment. The muscle that athletes build in the neck helps to prevent whiplash and absorb the force of punches.

The clip which has particularly worried Dr Brian Sutterer sees Canelo putting his entire body weight through his head - which could be as much as 200 lbs - while extending and contracting his neck. The drill was a common one among fighters from previous generations, with Mike Tyson a famous example of a boxer who chose to train their neck in this way.

Canelo Alvarez's Boxing Career (as of 08/09/2024) 65 fights 61 wins 2 losses By knockout 39 0 By decision 22 2 Draws 2

Physical medicine and rehabilitation expert, Dr. Sutterer was appalled when he caught sight of Canelo performing the exercise, telling the Mexican hero: "Don't do this!"

Canelo Warned Neck Exercise Could Cause Damage to his Spine

Alvarez told there are safer ways to achieve the same results

"The cervical spine is not built to tolerate high compressive loads like this. If you want to strengthen your neck, do it without putting the load through the top of your head."

An alternative way to train the neck muscles is to use rotational resistance, twisting the neck with weights or a resistance band, which Alvarez has also been seen using on social media. This avoids loading through the top of the head - which causes this spinal compression.

Concerned fans on X (formerly Twitter) added to the Community Notes on the video to reinforce just how dangerous the exercise featured in the clip could be.

"Neck strengthening is best done using a variety of exercises to strengthen different muscles in the neck. Additionally, the exercise in the video may cause harm to those whose neck (and its muscles, vertebrae, or spinal cord) are weakened."

Such movements are certainly not recommended for aspiring athletes, but where a seasoned veteran like Canelo is concerned, things might be a little different. Having won world titles in four separate weight divisions across his 65-fight career, the 34-year-old superstar is likely to take some serious convincing to change his training regimen.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Canelo has never been knocked down in his professional career.

Safe or not, Alvarez's neck strength is a huge reason why he has never hit the canvas in the paid ranks. He seemingly has a granite chin, combined with an impressive boxing brain. The moment he is in any trouble, the pay-per-view star is able to roll with his opponent's punches before finding his way to the ropes and staying there until he manages to clear his head.

However, the long-term consequences of a career in boxing often don't become apparent until decades later. Time will tell whether Canelo chooses to heed the warning he has recently received.