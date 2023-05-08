Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez defended his undisputed super-middleweight crown in front of 50,000 people in his hometown of Guadalajara, but speculation has already begun about who he will fight next.

Entering the John Ryder fight, Canelo was a massive betting favorite and many thought he would be able to KO the British fighter. Yet, Ryder showed his toughness and durability despite getting dropped in the fifth.

However, while Canelo never landed another knockdown, the Mexican comfortably took the decision on the scorecards - 120-107, 118-109, 118-109.

Now, after Canelo’s defense of his titles, here are some potential next opponents for the Mexican.

Dmitry Bivol

Canelo moved up to 175lbs back in May of last year to face Dmitry Bivol for the Russian’s WBA (Super) light heavyweight title. Although Canelo was moving up in weight, he was a big betting favorite, but size proved to be the difference as the big Russian won a decision to upset the Mexican.

Ever since the loss, Canelo has been adamant about getting a rematch and after beating Gennady Golovkin and Ryder, all signs point to that happening in September. However, the big sticking point is what weight they will fight at.

Canelo has made it clear that he wants the rematch and wants it at 175lbs again as he’s confident he can defeat Bivol at that weight. Bivol, meanwhile, wants it at 168lbs so he can try and win Canelo’s super-middleweight titles. The weight will likely get figured out though and the fight should happen in September.

David Benavidez

If the Bivol fight doesn’t happen, David Benavidez is the clear next contender at 168lbs. Benavidez is coming off a massive decision win over Caleb Plant to retain his WBC interim super middleweight title and set up a potential fight against Canelo.

Although Benavidez is just 26-years-old, he is 27-0 and looks like the real deal with plenty of marquee wins to his name. He also is a big star and a fight against Canelo would sell a ton of pay-per-views. He feels like a legit challenger for Canelo at 168lbs, which is something the Mexican hasn’t had for a few fights.

Jermall Charlo

Before Canelo fought Bivol, he was in talks for a one-fight deal against Jermall Charlo but opted instead for a two-fight deal against Bivol and Golovkin.

Since then, all Charlo has done is win and he is now 32-0 after decision victories over Juan Macias Montiel and Sergiy Derevyanchenko.

Charlo is currently fighting at middleweight, but moving up to 168 would be no problem for him.

He also presents a stylistic challenge for Canelo as he’s taller (6’1” to 5’8”) and has a bigger reach (73.5” to 70.5”) - a potential worry for the Mexican given he had such a tough time coping with the size of Bivol.

Charlo does not have his next fight booked which makes this fight easy to make if that is the direction Canelo wants to go.

Artur Beterbiev

If Canelo moves up to 175lbs to try and become a light heavyweight champion, it would likely be against Bivol, but Artur Beterbiev is also a belt holder at that weight class and would likely be a more winnable alternative.

Bivol used his footwork, reach, and speed to beat Canelo while Beterbiev is more of a flat-footed boxer who searches for KOs. He is 19-0 in his career with all 19 wins coming by knockout. He has impressive wins over the likes of Anthony Yarde, Joe Smith Jr. and Marcus Browne on his resume but Canelo has never been knocked out in his career.

If Canelo could keep this potential fight technical and avoid the power shot he would fancy his chances, but it would be an intriguing fight, as it would be one of the first times you could realistically say that Canelo would be at risk of being knocked out.

Oleksandr Usyk

The final option may feel unrealistic but the two have talked about fighting one another at cruiserweight.

Oleksandr Usyk is the current WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion and is trying to secure a fight with Tyson Fury. However, negotiations have stalled and if it doesn’t happen, perhaps the Ukrainian could turn to the next biggest payday which would be Canelo at cruiserweight.

Canelo is always chasing the biggest, legacy fights possible and there is possibly no bigger plausible challenge than facing Usyk at cruiserweight. If it happened, it would likely be the first time Canelo would enter the ring as an underdog in a long time. Again, it does seem unlikely, but if Canelo’s after the biggest money fight he can make, Usyk becomes a contender.

Although Canelo does not have his next opponent booked, his promoter Eddie Hearn revealed the Mexican will return in September and likely on the 16th.