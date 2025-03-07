Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has commented on the controversial Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr fight which took place on the 1st of March at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Davis, one of boxing's most thunderous punchers, took an extraordinary pro record of 30-0 (28 KOs) into the ring that night, having vanquished a number of prominent opponents, including Leo Santa Cruz, Ryan Garcia, and Frank Martin. Roach, by contrast to Davis, lacked the box office appeal and fanbase. However, he arguably gave 'Tank' the toughest test of his entire career through both his boxing, and his punching.

In the ninth round of the lightweight bout, Roach jabbed at Davis and the knockout artist seemingly took a voluntary knee. He then rushed to his corner, without the referee's instruction, and a cornerman wiped the fighter's face with a white towel. A knee in and of itself is typically ruled a knockdown, which carries an enforced 10-8 score to Roach for that round.

The towel incident could have risked disqualification. Yet the ref Steve Willis did neither, and considering how narrow the judges' scorecards were, that one moment, if it had been referee'd properly, would have saw Roach score a seismic victory.

Now, Canelo has had his say. And, despite years of mutual respect between the fighters, the Mexican, this time, did not pull his punches.

Mexican prizefighter did not pull his punches