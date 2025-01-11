One of the biggest bouts boxing can make, a mega-event involving one of the sport's faces in Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, and one of its very best pound-for-pound talents in Terence 'Bud' Crawford, may be closer than ever.

This is because Canelo appeared open to the fight when talking to a reporter on Saturday, the 11th of January, on the red carpet ahead of The Ring magazine's relaunch and award ceremony in London.

Canelo & Terence Crawford's professional boxing records (as of 11/01/25) Canelo Crawford Fights 66 41 Wins 62 (39 by KO) 41 (31 by KO) Losses 2 0 No contests 2 0

The event attracted some of the most important figures in the fight game, from boxing financier Turki Alalshikh, to legends like Lennox Lewis, and its most prominent stars like Shakur Stevenson, Daniel Dubois, and, of course, Alvarez himself.

Canelo Appeared Open to Booking Bud Bout

Alvarez was earlier pictured with Alalshikh, who is eager to make the fight a reality