Highlights Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez looks set to clash with Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight bout on September 14 in Las Vegas.

It is the same night, in the same city, as UFC 306 — the big UFC event at The Sphere.

UFC 306 will be the first live sports event at the $2.3 billion mega venue.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez will reportedly go head-to-head with one of the biggest combat sports events of the year, as his prospective super middleweight boxing fight with Edgar Berlanga will, according to an ESPN reporter, land on September 14 in Las Vegas — the same date and city UFC booked a money-spinning show at the $2.3 billion mega venue The Sphere.

It remains unclear which fights will secure the main and co-main event spots at UFC 306 but, regardless, the UFC's show will carry great intrigue for fight fans because of the unique set-up at The Sphere, and how it will take its place in history as the first live sports event at the venue.

Regardless, Canelo and event-organizers at Premier Boxing Champions appear confident their show will perform well on the same night, and in the same city, as they're finalizing the Berlanga bout for September 14.

Canelo to Fight Edgar Berlanga on September 14

The Canelo vs Berlanga fight is by no means official, as the fighters and their teams are "finalizing" the deal for what will be a defense of Canelo's undisputed super middleweight world championship titles, per Mike Coppinger at ESPN.

In a subsequent post on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Coppinger noted that the event will have two major promotional companies, and two broadcasters, working together on the event. Premier Boxing Champions, who represent Canelo, "will lead" but Matchroom, which represents Berlanga, will be "involved" too. It will air as a Prime Video PPV, which will also be available on DAZN, too.

Berlanga posted a message of his around that time, but it is unclear if it was related to the news, or not.

UFC 306 Promises to be One of The Year's Biggest Fight Events

It is not just because of the fights, but the venue, too

Announced bouts for the venue, so far, include:

Michel Pereira vs Anthony Hernandez — middleweight

Yazmin Jauregui vs Ketlen Souza — women's strawweight

Edgar Chairez vs Kevin Borjas — flyweight

Irena Aldana vs Norma Dormont — women's bantamweight

Ronaldo Rodriguez vs Ode Osbourne — flyweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs Manuel Torres — lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr vs Aori Qileng — bantamweight

But bigger bouts speculatively linked to take place at The Sphere include Sean O'Malley in a UFC bantamweight championship defense against Merab Dvalishvili, and Max Holloway against Ilia Topuria.

UFC boss Dana White told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters recently that the market-leading MMA promotion has already spent $17 million and is prepared to make a loss on the show to produce the best combat sports show in history.