Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says he believes that Canelo Alvarez isn't interested in a blockbuster showdown with Terence Crawford.

'Saul' recently retained his 168lbs world titles following his win against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The Mexican floored Munguia in the fourth round of their showdown on the way to securing a unanimous decision victory. The judges scored the contest 117-110, 116-111 and 115-112 in favour of Alvarez.

His opponent, Munguia, was aggressive in the early rounds and even had 'Saul' backpedalling to the ropes. The latter's power and crisp accuracy were in full force as he took control of the contest towards the back end of the clash.

Following his win, Alvarez was involved in a post-fight altercation with rival David Benavidez. While that bout should be next, a few have called for 'Saul' to face Crawford in an epic showdown.

Eddie Hearn Believes Canelo Isn't Interested in Crawford

Crawford would be stepping up a few weight classes

Hearn believes that Canelo won't receive any credit if he defeats Crawford in a potential fight as the latter would be moving up from 147 to 168.

'Bud' has never fought at 154, 160 or 168 after beginning his career at 135. The famous boxing promoter believes that the financial aspect could change 'Saul's' mind.

“Not speaking on Canelo’s behalf because I don’t represent him, I don’t think he’s overly interested in the Terence Crawford fight, because I’m thinking he’ll be thinking, ‘I’m not going to get any credit for beating Terence Crawford,'” Hearn told Fight Hub.

“He’s a 147-pounder, who just moved to 154. You’re asking him to move to 168 and fight a guy [Canelo] that’s massively outsized him. Also, at this stage of Canelo Alvarez’s career, stylistically, I’m not sure he wants to fight a mover [Crawford] that he’s going to have to chase around the ring.”

Turki Alalshikh Eyes Huge Fight Between Canelo and Crawford

Crawford must first get through Israil Madrimov

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh is eager to make Canelo vs Crawford happen. "I'm working to deliver [Canelo], but it will be big fight [for Crawford]," Alalshikh told ESPN recently, suggesting he is keen to match 'Saul' against Bud very soon.

Alalshikh has become a major and influential figure in combat sports as he's brought events like Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou, and Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk to Saudi Arabia. However, the Crawford vs Madrimov event on August 3 in Los Angeles represents a strategic shift as Alalshikh begins to organise events in other countries.