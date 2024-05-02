Highlights Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez made a bold prediction ahead of the Jaime Munguia fight — a stoppage within 8 rounds.

Munguia, meanwhile, also predicts a bloodbath.

The event airs as a pay-per-view as part of PBC's new deal with Amazon Prime.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez had tough words for fellow Mexican fighter Jaime Munguia ahead of their undisputed super middleweight world championship boxing match Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Though he hasn't knocked anybody out in three years, Canelo anticipates stopping Munguia relatively early — inside eight rounds. The popular prizefighter said as much this week when addressing GIVEMESPORT and other reporters as part of his grand arrival in the fighting capital of the world.

Munguia, not shy of confidence himself, also promised to score a stoppage of his own — and said that when two Mexican boxers collide, there is usually a bloodbath.

Canelo Wants to Knock Munguia Out

Saul Alvarez believes he can finish Jaime Munguia inside eight rounds

"Munguia deserves respect," Canelo, 33, said of his 27-year-old opponent. "It's going to be a great fight, but I don’t care if he is younger, older, because in the end, Canelo is different."

The super middleweight ruler, who has beaten Gennady Golovkin, John Ryder, and Jermell Charlo in his last three fights, also made his prediction.

"I think that I am going to win by knockout before the eighth round."

Munguia also boldly predicted fireworks. "When we step in there," he said, "It’s a war."

The challenger, who has largely been untested compared to Canelo, appears to have earned the shot at the champ by finishing Ryder — a shared opponent — in the ninth round. Munguia has 34 knockouts from 43 wins and aims to make it 35 knockouts from 44 by the end of Saturday night.

"I like the fact that he wants to knock me out, but I come with the same mentality. I think the same as him, but the other way around, and I’m gonna knock him out."

Canelo vs Munguia is a Mega Event For Boxing

The card features a number of other solid fighters

Alvarez and Munguia's 168-pound title tussle headlines the PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view but the card features a number of other solid fighters, and promising boxers.

Brandon Figueroa, who can seemingly throw 1,000 fists inside a 12-round fight, takes on Jessie Magdaleno in a WBC interim featherweight world title match. Mario Barrios, a resurgent force at welterweight, competes against Fabian Andres Maidana. And Eimantas Stanionis, who has been out of the ring for two years, will hope to shake off the ring rust to best Gabriel Maestre in a WBA welterweight world title fight.

The event is boxing organizer Premier Boxing Champions' second in its new, landmark deal with Amazon Prime/ Prime Video. In December, the two companies announced a multiyear rights agreement that would begin in March, and feature pay-per-view events, championship bouts, and behind-the-scenes docuseries throughout 2024, and beyond.

After the Canelo vs Munguia event PBC on Prime is expected to return a third time in June with a doubleheader involving Gervonta 'Tank' Davis vs Frank Martin and David Benavidez vs Oleksandr Gvozdyk.