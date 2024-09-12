Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez said a prospective fight with UFC superstar Conor McGregor would be "easy money" and anticipated a finish anytime he wanted.

Boxing's pound-for-pound stalwart Canelo returns Saturday to the ring for the first time since May, when he out-pointed Jaime Munguia. At the T-Mobile Arena at an event GIVEMESPORT is attending, Alvarez puts his world super middleweight championship belts on the line against Edgar Berlanga atop a Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view on Prime Video.

Canelo fights Berlanga on Mexican Independence Day weekend, on the same night UFC holds its inaugural Noche-branded event at the $2.3 billion venue The Sphere, a few miles north from T-Mobile Arena. It has led to a natural boxing vs MMA narrative, with who's date is who's, and which event could generate the bigger gate, or pay-per-view sales.

If there was another battle between fighters from the respective sports, Canelo predicts a routine knockout win against McGregor.

Related Canelo Alvarez Told to Stop Performing 'Dangerous' Neck Exercise Footage of Canelo in training for his fight with Edgar Berlanga has raised concerns...

Canelo Says He'd Crush Conor

The prospective fight would be 'way easy money'

There have been crossover fights before, with Floyd Mayweather stopping McGregor on his feet in the 10th round of a comfortable win in what was Money's final pro boxing bout. The way Canelo talks, a fight against him would be even more straight-forward than the 2017 super-fight.

"We show boxing is better," Canelo said, in response to Fight Hub TV's question regarding a possible bout between him and the UFC's former two-weight champion. "[It would be] way easy money."

McGregor is on a losing run of late, with only one win in his last five fights in all combat sports, as he went on to lose by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, before rebounding with a lightning-quick striking win over Donald Cerrone in 2020. In the second and third installments of his Dustin Poirier trilogy, McGregor got knocked out cold in 2021, before suffering a broken leg in a doctor's stoppage later that same year.

The Irishman has been linked with a UFC return, and even had a scheduled bout June 29 against Michael Chandler. However, he withdrew from the contest citing a broken pinky toe. He is yet to fight again.

It is perhaps because of this that Canelo believes he'd be able to toy with McGregor.

"[I'd knock him out] at the time I want," he said. "12 rounds, two rounds, three rounds — whatever I want."

Related Why Zhilei Zhang is Picking Daniel Dubois to Upset Anthony Joshua Zhilei Zhang made a bold prediction ahead of Anthony Joshua's fight against Daniel Dubois.

Canelo Implies Crawford Would be Easy Work, Too

Crawford's recent fight shows the reason why weight classes exist, Canelo said

Another fighter linked with Canelo is four-weight boxing champion Terence Crawford, who fought August 3 at the BMO Stadium against Israil Madrimov — winning on points.

Though victorious, the nature of his win was a stark contrast to how he bludgeoned, bullied, and beat down his great welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr., in an all-time great thrashing, last year. It has created talking points that Crawford's ceiling is super welterweight, and that he may not be able to dominate fighters as easily at 154 pounds as he was able to at 147, and below. Canelo drove that talking point home in his interview this week with Fight Hub TV.

"What we see in the last fight with him," said Canelo, "That's why there are weight classes."