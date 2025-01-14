The prospective super-fight between the four-weight world boxing champion Terence Crawford, and the world super middleweight king Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, is gaining momentum, and could take place as early as September, according to one report by The Ring.

The bout was once panned by one of the sport's premier coaches as its "not a real fight," according to Abel Sanchez, renowned for helping guide and develop the bruising middleweight juggernaut Gennadiy Golovkin, who enjoyed a back-and-forth trilogy for the ages with Canelo.

Canelo & Terence Crawford's pro records (as of 14/01/25) Canelo Terence Crawford Fights 66 41 Wins 62 (39 KOs) 41 (31 KOs) Losses 2 0 Draws 2 0

Sanchez, speaking to KO Sports TV late, last year, called the fight a "ridiculous" one because of the 14-pound weight gap that exists between the super welterweight, and super middleweight.

Related Gervonta Davis is so Fast His Training Footage Looks Sped up Leaked training footage of Gervonta Davis shows how fast he is when it comes to boxing.

Top Boxing Coach Unimpressed by Canelo vs Crawford

While it's undeniably a money fight, according to Abel Sanchez, it's still ridiculous