Highlights Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez could beat Conor McGregor in a street fight.

That's according to former world champion boxer Carl Froch.

Canelo would be "too big" and "too strong" for the former two-weight UFC champ.

Since Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr put on the biggest cross-over fight in sports history, the debate of MMA vs. Boxing has only intensified. Though McGregor had the clear edge on the mic in the lead up to the historic event, it was Mayweather who showed that there are levels to boxing as he methodically broke down the UFC champion. MMA fans believe that they can let that loss slip away because the result would’ve been much different had the fight happened in the street — or so we think.

On his YouTube channel, Froch on Fighting, boxing analyst and former champion Carl Froch sees a scenario in a street fight where the boxer would be favored over the Mixed Martial Artist. The Brit boxing expert made a strong argument for how Canelo Alvarez could beat McGregor in a street fight.

Canelo Could Kick Conor McGregor's Ass, Froch Said

Canelo is 'too big, too strong,' the former world champion boxer said

Froch said:

“You always think a street fight is going to be favorable to the MMA fighter but I’m not so sure. I think the boxer would do the business on the street. I mean, if Conor McGregor gets a good kick in and takes Canelo to the ground, you’d think he’d have the grapple [advantage]. ... I think Canelo Alvarez is too big, too strong, he’ll catch McGregor. It’s a close one on the street. They are not going to be fighting on the street anytime soon, but I’m going to pick the boxer over the MMA star Conor McGregor.”

Froch likes Canelo to win a street fight over McGregor, but how would the Mexican champion fare in a sanctioned MMA fight?

MMA vs. Boxing

Two popular sports crossing paths has always meant big business

Before May-Mac it was a rarity to have a fighter try their luck in a completely different space. We saw former world champion boxer James Toney get rag-dolled by former UFC champion Randy Couture, but other than that fight, the lid was closed on potential crossovers. Now, any dream fight is on the table because of financial funding from more avenues and boxers wanting to prove a point.

It may not be Canelo who changes the game, but boxers like Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford have had conversations about testing the waters in the UFC. While Garcia is a lot more serious about trying his hand in MMA, Crawford is the one with grappling experience. If the money’s right, Canelo could make the leap and if he were to fight McGregor, the Irishman would want to showcase his skills on the feet and not chase the takedown.