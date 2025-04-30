Days away from his return to the boxing ring, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez revealed he's open to fighting Floyd Mayweather once again.

Canelo fought Mayweather when he was still a young fighter in 2013, losing a lopsided decision to the all-time great at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo enjoyed a 16-fight winning streak before he tasted defeat, this time against Dmitry Bivol in 2022. The Mexican takes on William Scull on the 3rd of May at The Venue Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia, in a fight that has all the major super middleweight world championship belts on the line. Victory for Canelo could lead him into a Las Vegas mega fight once more, against Terence Crawford in September.

But should Mayweather ever want to put the gloves on once more, Canelo would welcome the chance to meet the American in the middle of the ring for one more battle.

Related Revealed: How Chris Eubank Sr Reunited With Jr on Biggest Fight of His Life Chris Eubank Sr appeared to have a helping hand when reuniting with son Chris Eubank Jr.

Canelo Would Happily Fight Floyd Mayweather Again

Mayweather won the first fight 12 years ago