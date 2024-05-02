Highlights An unavoidable feud between Canelo and his ex-promoter Oscar de la Hoya stole the spotlight Wednesday, and overshadowed a big fight Saturday.

De la Hoya claimed to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters that he was ready to get physical if things escalated.

Below, we share everything Canelo said in Spanish, ahead of his showdown with de la Hoya's boxer Jaime Munguia in Las Vegas this weekend.

Seemingly unavoidable beef between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, one of the faces of boxing, and his former promoter Oscar de la Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, overshadowed a press conference ahead of the undisputed super middleweight champion's title defense Saturday against challenger Jaime Munguia.

The match, which takes place at the 20,000 capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, pits two popular Mexican fighters against one another with both fighters promosing a bloodbath, and a knockout. But Wednesday's press conference, which GIVEMESPORT attended, showed hostile animosity between Canelo and de la Hoya has failed to fade with the passage of time.

De la Hoya represented Canelo during the fighter's formative years as a US commodity, but the fighter left Golden Boy in 2020 and went on to generate massive fights working alongside rival promoters like Eddie Hearn of Matchroom, and Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions. Canelo has gone on to become an even bigger superstar in his post-Golden Boy days, beating the likes of Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, Gennady Golovkin for a third time, John Ryder, and, most recently, Jermell Charlo.

He returns to the ring Saturday but rather than the hot contest against Munguia, focus has instead shifted toward his ongoing argument with his former promoter.

Canelo Cursed at de la Hoya in Spanish

Here is what Canelo said

Canelo took umbrage to de la Hoya's comments to a room filled with GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, as the veteran promoter said Alvarez has "trouble remembering who helped him become a true global star" and implored his former fighter to put some "respect" on his name. De la Hoya also referenced "two failed drug tests" when Canelo tested positive for clenbuterol in 2018, as reported by ESPN at the time.

Responding, Canelo said in Spanish:

"You have to read what you're saying. They have to write what this [expletive] has to say. You don't write anything, you don't do anything."

He then stood up and the warring figures began to quarrel even further, with de la Hoya insisting he wrote what he had read out. Canelo said more curse words in Spanish, and then added: "The ones who do everything are behind you" — insinuating figureheads like Eric Gomez, Golden Boy President and a childhood friend of de la Hoya's, call all the shots at the company.

Canelo later appeared to reference a legal complaint Golovkin filed in 2022, as reported by ESPN at the time, in which the Kazakh boxer claimed he was still owed $3 million from the 2018 fight he had with Alvarez. Canelo also said that he already had name value before he ever signed with Golden Boy Promotions, and that de la Hoya only ever "made money" from that name.

"For this imbecile I have to my left, I was already Canelo when I came to the USA. He only profited from my name, he never lost a single cent. He made money. Have you paid Golovkin yet or did you try to rob him? Yes? Very good. But if I hadn't brought my lawyers in, you would have robbed me. The only thing this man does is be a scourge of boxing, steal from boxers. Anyone who is with him, plese bring lawyers because he is surely stealing. He's only come to steal the attention from Jaime Munguia."

De la Hoya Said he Was Ready to Get Physical

The Golden Boy boss told GIVEMESPORT and other reporters he had his fists locked and loaded

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters during a post-presser huddle, de la Hoya said that, if the confrontation went from bad to worse, then he was ready to get physical. "I was ready," de la Hoya said. "Clenched fists and all. Obviously he's not going to do anything. He's got a fight on Saturday.

"He can't take the truth. Fighters like that, they can't have me around because the attention is diverted off them and he hates that. I know how to get under his skin. This is fight week — it's game on."

Considering the bad blood between these two it would be easy to assume Canelo was fighting de la Hoya on Saturday, however, the fight, which airs as a pay-per-view on Prime Video, is against Munguia.