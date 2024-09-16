Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez cruised to another victory Saturday at an event GIVEMESPORT attended inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The unified super middleweight world boxing champion romped to a one-sided decision win over Puerto Rican power puncher Edgar Berlanga, and could still compete in big-ticket Las Vegas headliners for years to come. Against whom, though, is the million-dollar question.

Canelo has shown little signs of taking on his greatest challenge, a defense of his 168-pound world boxing championships against his No.1 threat — David Benavidez. One source with knowledge of the situation told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the summer that Canelo was loath to fight Benavidez if he lost and handed the metaphorical baton of Mexico's most popular prizefighter to his younger rival.

That leaves the 154-pound title-holder Terence Crawford in what would be a money fight, rather than a legacy fight. But this is also a bout Canelo appeared to dimiss when speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other media Saturday about what might be next for him.

Below, we've put together a probable three-fight plan for Canelo if he keeps picking and choosing opponents, considering a noticeable rate of decline in the status of his recent opponents.

1. Canelo vs Crawford

This could take place as a Riyadh Season event in Saudi Arabia

Though Canelo is yet to warm to the fight, it is the type of bout he has, of late, taken on as it is a big reward for possibly little effort.

Terence Crawford was a killer in the lighter weight classes, and scored one of the greatest wins in the modern boxing era when he finished Errol Spence Jr in 2023. But that was at welterweight. GIVEMESPORT saw him demolish Spence, and then saw him return to Los Angeles in August laboring to a decision win over Israil Madrimov at super welterweight.

There are two weight classes that separate a new entrant at 154; 'Bud' Crawford, and a well-established 168-pounder in Alvarez, who has even fought as high as 175.

If this ever happened, expect Canelo to show Crawford that weight classes exist for a reason.

2. Canelo vs Conor McGregor

A wild card of a fight

If Canelo were to fight Conor McGregor, a few things out of their control would have to go their way. For one, Conor McGregor is in the middle of an apparent dispute with UFC over his return. On social media, McGregor has consistently spoken of a desire to fight, as soon as December, but the UFC is seemingly shelving him for now, as he only has two fights left on his UFC contract.

It is in McGregor's interests to fight out that contract as he'd then be free to compete in and promote the firm he co-owns Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and could even lure someone like Canelo into a crossover boxing-rules fight.

Like the Crawford bout, a fight with McGregor would be a big reward for as little risk. It would also be a fight he'd easily triumph in.

3. Canelo vs Jake Paul

The Mexican legend could retire with yet another big payday in the bank

Finally, Canelo could finish his career fighting Jake Paul.

Paul would have a size advantage, these days, but Canelo would negate that with all his big-fight experience.

Canelo is actively avoiding the biggest challenge, which is David Benavidez, but he still has big-money options if he is focused on expanding his bank balance rather than enhancing his legacy.