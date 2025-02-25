There is a belief in some corners of the soccer world that there is no such thing as a team having too many quality strikers. And just maybe, it's a theory Canada Football and manager Jesse Marsch are about to test out.

With dual nationals Daniel Jebbison and Promise David pledging their allegiance to Canada over the last few days, the CanMNT suddenly has a potential logjam on the top line.

And how Marsch manages it may be the difference between an exceptional performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a forgettable one.

The good news is that Marsch often plays with two forwards, including at times in the 4-2-2-2 shape that is the traditional staple of the gegenpress he learned in his years across the Red Bull football group. He also employed a deeper-lying 4-4-2 in both 2024 Copa America fixtures against eventual champions Argentina.

Who is Closer to the XI?

Promise David's form superior to Jebbison's

And of his two new commits, Promise David would appear to be closer to immediaterly forcing his way into a first-choice Marsch starting XI, likely alongside Jonathan David and at the expense of Cyle Larin.

While Jonathan David continues to be a rock for Lille OSC in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League , Larin has endured an uneven year-and-a-half in La Liga with Mallorca. His 2023-24 campaign was particularly miserable, when he somehow scored only three goals on nine expected goals (xG) worth of chances.

He's rebounded somewhat this season, with five La Liga goals in 21 appearances (16 starts). Meanwhile, Promise David is shining with eight goals for Union SG in the same Belgian Juliper League where Jonathan David (not related) previously starred with RC Gent .

Here's how they all stack up in their respective domestic campaigns.

CanMNT strikers in European leagues (2024-25) Player Club (Country) Appearances (Starts) Goals Jonathan David Lille (FRA) 21 (18) 12 Promise David Union SG (BEL) 21 (13) 8 Cyle Larin Mallorca (ESP) 21 (16) 5 Theo Bair Auxerre (FRA) 20 (6) 1 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth/Watford (ENG) 21 (3) 0 Note: Statistics only include domestic league play

At age 21, Jebbison is the youngest of Canada's European-based striker pool and currently is still looking for his first league goal, having played primarily as a substitute on loan for Watford in the League Championship and then for AFC Bournemouth upon his return to the Premier League . But he does have two FA Cup tallies while helping the Cherries to the 5th round.

Then there's Theo Bair, who has scored only once for Ligue 1's Auxerre, but who is the most likely of these five to show up as winger rather than an out-and-out striker.

Tactical implications

More strikers could allow more pressing

There's no rule that says you have to press out of a two-striker formation, but it's clearly what Marsch knows best. And if you're going to play full-out Red Bull 4-2-2-2 soccer in short international tournaments, that probably means involving four strikers on a regular basis.

Otherwise, the defensive workload is too much to be effective in attack for the full game. And that reality may explain why Marsch didn't play a two-striker formation in every game of the Copa América .

Of course, Promise David and Jebbison have to earn the right to be considered nearly interchangeable with Jonathan David and Larin, and we're not there yet. But Marsch is likely hoping we get there.

There's also the possibility Marsch may want to get more than two of his new European-based striking quintet onto the field, though that almost certainly would mean dropping Jonathan David into a more pure No. 10 role.

He's sort of done this when Canada has played a 4-2-3-1, as they did at times in Copa América. But there's a big difference between playing as a No. 10 with one striker on the field and playing as a No. 10 with two forwards ahead of you.

Playing Bair out wide is another option, but one of the flanks appears to be locked down by Jacob Shaffelburg for now, so long as he's healthy.

Depth Up Top

History shows it's never a bad thing

Even so, while it feels like a crowded position now, Concacaf's World Cup history shows how precious depth at striker could prove.

In 2022, the decline in form of Raul Jimenez (following a horrific late-2020 injury) and the lack of an obvious replacement led to Mexico Football failing to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since they were ineligible for the tournament in 1990.

In 2014, United States Soccer became a far more limited team in the aftermath of Jozy Altidore's injury suffered in the group opener against Ghana. And in 2010, Honduras limped through their first World Cup appearance since 1982 hampered by an injury to striker Carlo Costly.

In that context, Promise David and Jebbison could already be only an injury or red card away from playing very important moments in arguably the biggest matches in Canada's national soccer history.