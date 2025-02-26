U.S. President Donald Trump's recent rhetoric regarding Canada has divided the neighboring countries in ways not seen in decades, with tensions even spilling over into the sports world.

It's now soccer's turn to get caught up in the complicated geopolitical saga, after Canada Football head coach Jesse Marsch made a strong statement on the issue while speaking at the Concacaf Nations League Final media day on Wednesday.

"As an American, I'd like to address the 51st state discourse, which I find unsettling and frankly insulting. Canada is a strong, independent nation that's deeply rooted in decency, and it's a place that values high ethics and respect, unlike the polarized, disrespectful and often now, hate-fueled climate that's in the US."

Marsch spoke highly of his experience with the squad and his impression of Canada — a country he has come to embrace since signing on as head coach of the men's national team program in May 2024.

"Canada values a lot of fairness and unity. It's a place that I've learned as the CanMNT coach where people really believe that their differences make them stronger and, honestly, it's one of the things that I've enjoyed the most about our team, is that they exemplify this as human beings and as a team."

The 51-year-old did not mince his words towards President Trump, who has been bullish in his push to annex Canada and make it the "51st state" of the United States of America.

"If I have one message to our President, it's lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As an American, I'm ashamed of the arrogance and disregard that we've shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies."

The United States Soccer representative in attendance, Oguchi Onyew, preferred not to give his thoughts on the subject when asked about Marsch's pointed comments.

"We're all here to promote the CNL, and all of my comments are to promote the CNL, Sofi Stadium, and the strong competition that we have on this panel right now."

Canada is set to take on Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League semifinal next month, with the USA facing Panama on the other side of the table. The long-time sporting rivals could potentially meet in the final on March 23.

In 13 games coaching the Canadian national team, Marsch has managed five wins, five draws and three losses. The Racine, Wisconsin native guided Les Rouges to a fourth-place finish in the 2024 Copa América.