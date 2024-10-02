CANMNT head coach Jesse Marsch has revealed his squad as the Canadian men's national soccer team get set to face Panama in the upcoming October international break.

Marsch has predictably called on his trusted core of stars, including captain Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David and Stephen Eustaquio. But the American bench boss has made some surprise inclusions into the setup as well, notably bringing in Canadian youth internationals Jamie Knight-Lebel, Santiago Lopez and Kwasi Poku for their first run with the senior side.

New Kids on the Block

Getting to know the CANMNT's fresh faces

Kwasi Poku

Poku, 21, was born in Brampton, Ontario, where he began his playing career at youth level with Brampton East SC. Poku would play for numerous youth teams in Ontario before joining Toronto FC 's academy.

He quickly rose through the academy ranks, making appearances for Toronto FC III and Toronto FC II before signing a professional contract with the Canadian Premier League's Forge FC. Poku was named the CPL's U-21 Player of the Year in 2023 and helped Forge claim their fourth league title that season.

A left-back by trade, Poku was moved to striker out of necessity following injuries to Forge's forwards. After banging in goals in both CPL and the Canadian Championship, the 6-foot-3 target man transferred to RWD Mollenbeek of the Challenger Pro League (Belgian second division) for an undisclosed CPL record fee.

Poku has five appearances for Canada's U-20 side, notably playing in all four of the nation's matches at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in 2022.

Jamie Knight-Lebel

Knight-Lebel, 19, was born in Montreal but moved to Bristol in England with his family at the age of five. Knight-Lebel joined the Bristol City academy at 14 years old, rising through the ranks until he signed a three-year contract with the first team in May 2022.

After making only two appearances in the side, the 6-foot-2 defender signed another three-year contract with Bristol before going out on loan to Crewe Alexandria in EFL League Two (English fourth division) for the 2024-25 season.

Knight-Lebel has made four appearances for Canada's U-20 setup, and was named to the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship squad.

Santiago Lopez

Lopez, 19, was born in Morelia, Mexico but moved to Ontario when he was four years old with his family. Lopez played his youth soccer in Canada with Oakville SC until 2015, when he moved back to Mexico.

In 2019, at the age of 13, Lopez joined the youth academy of Mexican club UNAM and played at every level until he reached the senior team in 2024. A 5-foot-10 forward, Lopez has made two appearances so far in Liga MX, and has yet to score his first goal at senior level.

Despite representing Mexico at the U-18 level, Lopez opted to don the Red and White at U-20, scoring six goals in seven appearances and helping Canada qualify for the 2024 CONCACAF U-20 Championship.

CANMNT International Break Details

Squad to train in Montreal, face Panama in Toronto

The CANMNT will begin the October international break in Montreal, where they will host an open training session on Wednesday, Oct. 9 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM EST at Stade Saputo, home of CF Montreal . Players will also be visiting training sessions organized by local soccer associations as part of the program's return to Quebec.

The squad will then travel to Toronto to take on Panama at BMO Field on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7:30PM EST.