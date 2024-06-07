Highlights Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly prioritising a move to another Premier League club if he is to leave Liverpool this summer.

Wolves and Celtic are the among the clubs to be linked with the player so far.

Kelleher played a pivotal role for the Reds last season in the absence of Alisson Becker.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is reportedly hoping to stay in the Premier League should he depart Anfield this summer. In total, he has 47 appearances for the club, around half of which came last season in the absence of Alisson Becker.

With Alisson the Reds’ undisputed number one, which is unlikely to change under new head coach Arne Slot, Liverpool always faced the possibility of Kelleher wanting to kickstart his own career as first choice. While he was only six appearances shy of matching the Brazilian’s tally in all competitions last term, his increase in game time was prompted by injuries and that may not be the case in seasons to come.

Liverpool do have other goalkeepers within their ranks and the club confirmed this week they have offered 37-year-old Adrian a new deal, while 21-year-old Marcelo Pitaluga also returns to Merseyside this summer following a loan spell in Ireland.

Kelleher ‘prioritising’ Premier League move

He’s planning to push for a move away

According to Football Insider, Kelleher – who was been called "outstanding" by Klopp last season – is set to push for a move away this summer in a bid to become a number one elsewhere. Should he depart, he is reportedly 'keen' to remain in the Premier League and will prioritise clubs competing in the top flight of the English game.

Celtic had been most heavily linked with the player, with reports suggesting they were hoping to lure Kelleher north of the border. The Scottish outfit are in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer following the retirement of Joe Hart at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Alisson and Kelleher 2023/24 comparison (all competitions) Player Kelleher Alisson Appearances 26 32 Clean sheets 5 11 Goals conceded 32 32

However, according to This is Anfield, Liverpool are set to demand in excess of £20m for Kelleher in the upcoming transfer window, which could price out the likes of Celtic from making a move. The Irishman is also attracting interest from Wolves, as TEAMtalk reported earlier this week that the Midlands club are weighing up a move due to a possible Jose Sa exit.

Related 5 Possible Caoimhin Kelleher Replacements at Liverpool A change between the sticks looks likely for Liverpool this summer.

Liverpool ‘Target’ Not Expected Leave

The Reds have been linked with possible Kelleher replacements

Liverpool have already been linked with a number of possible replacements for Kelleher as they anticipate a change in their goalkeeping department. Sunderland’s Anthony Patterson was among the names mentioned early on, with This is Anfield reporting back in April that the 24-year-old is of interest to the Reds.

However, a more recent report from the Sunderland Echo suggests that, while interest in Patterson is genuine, he is not expecting to leave, nor is he pushing for a move away from his boyhood club this summer.

Patterson progressed through the academy ranks at Sunderland and had a two-year loan spell at Notts County before making the step up to the first team in 2022. In total, he has made over 120 senior appearances in all competitions and last season he started all but one of Sunderland’s 46 Championship fixtures.

Related Liverpool Haven't Agreed Deal for Ederson Despite Reports Reports have suggested that Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of an Arne Slot-led summer transfer window.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.