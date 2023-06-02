Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has to leave the club in the summer for the sake of his career, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has played second fiddle at Anfield for a few years now, and it's never going to be easy to displace Alisson Becker.

Liverpool transfer news - Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher, who is earning £32k-a-week, has been at Liverpool since 2015, coming through the youth academy before becoming a part of the first-team squad.

However, with Alisson securing the number one spot at Liverpool, game time has been difficult to come by for Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international has played just 21 times for the Reds, with only five of those coming in the Premier League, according to Transfermarkt.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Kelleher wanted to leave the Merseyside club in search of first-team football.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are bracing themselves for approaches for Kelleher, with Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, and Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly interested in signing him.

However, Jurgen Klopp has recently spoken about the future of Kelleher, and he could be priced out of a move.

He said: "I can't see... honestly, I can't see Caoimh leaving. It must be an extraordinary offer that I start thinking, I have to say."

What has Jones said about Kelleher?

Jones has suggested that Kelleher simply has to leave for the sake of his own career.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Kelleher, though, needs to go. I think he could be a really good goalkeeper for somebody and regular football will really move him on quickly. I think he's got high aspirations.

"Maybe one day he could end up back at Liverpool, but I think it'd be a waste for him at the moment to just sit on the bench all season."

Should Liverpool allow Kelleher to leave?

A 24-year-old who clearly has the talent to become a first-choice goalkeeper deserves to be playing regularly somewhere.

Understandably, Klopp wants an adequate backup for Alisson, but it's maybe not fair to utilise a goalkeeper looking to develop and reach their prime.

Signing a more experienced goalkeeper who is able to accept playing second fiddle after a successful career would make sense and would allow Kelleher to go on and establish himself as a number one.

Liverpool may want to be selfish and continue with Kelleher as their backup goalkeeper, but they can't blame him if he wants to leave.