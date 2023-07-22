Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, with journalist Dean Jones insisting that it would be a smart signing, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With Jose Sa potentially on his way out the door, Wolves will need to find a replacement this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news – Latest

Julen Lopetegui will be hoping for reinforcements in the summer transfer window considering some of the players who have left the club so far.

Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Adama Traore, and Nathan Collins are among the players to have departed so far, and we could see further outgoings before the window slams shut.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa could be one of those to be offloaded, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer.

Galetti adds that Alphonse Areola is one candidate to replace Sa at Molineux.

After a disappointing campaign in the Premier League, Lopetegui could be hoping to have a bit of a rebuild over the next few weeks.

Signing an attacker could be a priority, considering Wolves scored fewer goals in England’s top flight than any other side, but their transfer dealings may be influenced by the players who seek moves away.

For example, the Midlands club will need to find replacements in midfield for both Moutinho and Neves, and potentially find a new number one if Sa does depart.

One goalkeeper Wolves have been linked with is Liverpool shot-stopper Caoimhín Kelleher.

The Irish international, who was labelled as ‘exceptional’ by Jurgen Klopp, is said to be valued at around £20m by the Merseyside club.

What has Jones said about Wolves?

Jones has suggested that Kelleher would be a smart signing for Wolves as a replacement for Sa.

The journalist adds that the fans at Molineux may be looking for a more high-profile signing between the sticks, but they shouldn’t be turning their nose up at Kelleher.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “So I think that Wolves would do well to be profiling him right now. If they do lose Jose Sa, then he could be a really smart signing.

“I think Wolves fans might be wanting someone a bit more high profile to replace Sa, but I think Kelleher might actually be alright.”

What’s next for Wolves?

Next, Wolves have to find replacements for Neves and Moutinho, whilst also looking to bring in a striker capable of solving their goalscoring issues.

Journalist Dean Jones has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are now showing a lot of intent in trying to sign Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

Although only a young talent with no Premier League experience, Scott could be a smart signing for the Midlands club.

It’s clear that Wolves are in the market for a new striker in the summer transfer window.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT earlier in the window that the Premier League side were interested in signing Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City.

Unfortunately for Wolves, the Swedish striker has now joined Sporting Lisbon.