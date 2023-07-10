Cara Delevingne has now responded to the controversy surrounding her refusal to do an interview at the British Grand Prix this past weekend.

It has become commonplace for celebrities to wander around the packed grids prior to races and be interviewed by Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle.

His interviews are one of the highlights of Grand Prix weekends, but not all people are willing to take part, and some refuse, much like the British model.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion turned down the chance to be interviewed by Brundle recently and there has also been some pretty embarrassing moments for the pundit, such as when he mistook NBA star Paolo Banchero for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the Miami Grand Prix.

Cara Delevingne Silverstone scandal

After the F1 pundit had been rejected by Delevingne, he delivered a rather funny response that his loyal fans would have loved.

He said sarcastically: “Ok… I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

The 64-year-old was able to speak to Manchester City treble-winning boss Pep Guardiola, singer Liam Payne, and star of the new movie Oppenheimer Florence Pugh.

Devin Altieri, who is a Motorsports PR consultant and former employee of the Haas F1 team, tweeted in support of Delevingne.

She said: “At this point, Martin Brundle is just doing it to manufacture the moment for the controversy of it all.

“You can clearly see the PR rep tell him ‘no’ and shake his head when he goes up towards Cara Delevingne.

“He had an out, and he chose not to take it to make a statement.”

What has Delevingne said about Silverstone grid walk?

That was backed up by the 30-year-old model, who replied: “I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides.”

In a separate tweet, she added: “Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think.”

Silverstone results

On the track, it was Max Verstappen who was once again way too good for the rest as he sealed his sixth win in a row and an impressive 11th straight victory for Red Bull.

That triumph means that the Dutch driver is now 99 points clear of his closest challenger Sergio Perez in the World Championship standings.

It was an impressive showing by McLaren with Lando Norris finishing in second place and his teammate Oscar Piastri ending up fourth.

They were split by Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton who took the final podium place to make it a very successful race for the British drivers at their home Grand Prix.

The Formula One season now moves to Hungary on the 23rd of July, with McLaren and Mercedes hoping to build on their ever-improving cars.

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle will be on the lookout for more celebrities to interview, and it remains to be seen whether there will be less drama at Hungaroring.

There are still 12 races remaining this season so plenty more could still happen, but it is looking very likely that Verstappen will be the World Champion for the third consecutive time.