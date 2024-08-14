Highlights
- The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place at around 10pm tonight.
- Seven Premier League clubs will not be entering until the third round due to competing in Europe.
- All matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports this season, including the draw.
The Carabao Cup has begun for the 2024/25 season, with teams up and down the country looking to secure success in the cup competition. It's typically seen as the 'least important' tournament of the season, with respective divisions, including the Premier League, and the FA Cup taking priority.
With the first round already underway, the draw for the second round is nearing closer — and every Premier League team not competing in Europe will be entering at this stage. The second-round ties will take place in the week commencing 26th August, with the draw for it tonight.
We have outlined everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup draw tonight, including the teams and ball numbers. This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK, so if you can not watch your side in person, you do not need to worry.
When is the Carabao Cup Second Round Draw
Roughly 10pm on Wednesday 14th August
The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place at approximately 10pm on Wednesday 14th August. It will be on Sky Sports Football following the conclusion of Leeds United vs Middlesbrough. Naturally, if that match goes to penalties, the draw will be delayed slightly, so it is best to keep an eye out.
How to watch
It can be watched on Sky Sports, but the company also shows it for free on their official YouTube channel. With it also typically streamed by them on X, formally Twitter, there are countless ways to see which teams will go up against one in the second round of the competition. With none of the best teams in the world competing, though, there is naturally less interest than normal.
Ball Numbers and Teams
Seven Premier League teams are not competing
With every Premier League side that is not competing in Europe entering the second round, there are several big clubs competing in the competition. From the likes of Everton to Crystal Palace, some will be determined to have a long cup run, whilst others will be focusing entirely on the best division in the world.
After their underwhelming campaigns last year, both West Ham and Newcastle, who have some of the best players in the Premier League, will be competing. We have outlined the ball numbers for each team below, with it split into north and south to help ease travelling times for clubs.
|
South Section
|
North Section
|
Ball Number
|
Team
|
Ball Number
|
Team
|
1
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
1
|
Barnsley
|
2
|
AFC Wimbledon
|
2
|
Barrow
|
3
|
Birmingham City
|
3
|
Blackburn Rovers
|
4
|
Brentford
|
4
|
Blackpool
|
5
|
Brighton & Hove Albion
|
5
|
Bolton Wanderers
|
6
|
Cardiff City
|
6
|
Burnley
|
7
|
Colchester United
|
7
|
Derby County
|
8
|
Coventry City
|
8
|
Doncaster Rovers
|
9
|
Crawley Town
|
9
|
Everton
|
10
|
Crystal Palace
|
10
|
Fleetwood Town
|
11
|
Fulham
|
11
|
Grimsby Town
|
12
|
Ipswich Town
|
12
|
Harrogate Town
|
13
|
Leyton Orient
|
13
|
Huddersfield Town
|
14
|
Luton Town
|
14
|
Leicester City
|
15
|
Millwall
|
15
|
Newcastle United
|
16
|
Norwich City
|
16
|
Nottingham Forest
|
17
|
Oxford United
|
17
|
Preston North End
|
18
|
Queens Park Rangers
|
18
|
Rotherham United
|
19
|
Southampton
|
19
|
Sheffield United
|
20
|
Swansea City
|
20
|
Shrewsbury Town
|
21
|
Watford
|
21
|
Stoke City
|
22
|
West Ham United
|
22
|
Tranmere Rovers
|
23
|
Wycombe Wanderers
|
23
|
Walsall
|
24
|
Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town
|
24
|
Wolverhampton Wanderers
|
25
|
N/A
|
25
|
Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday
|
26
|
N/A
|
26
|
Leeds United or Middlesbrough
What Happened During the First Round
West Brom suffered a shock defeat to Fleetwood
Matches took place across Tuesday and Wednesday to kickstart the competition — and there were several interesting clashes up and down the country. Blackburn Rovers continued their impressive start to the season by destroying Stockport County 6-1 away from home, and they were one of several Championship sides to avoid potential upsets.
Queens Park Rangers beat Cambridge United 2-1 despite a shaky performance, which saw Cambridge goalkeeper Jack Stevens gift the Championship side a goal through a lapse of judgement. Norwich scraped past Stevenage in a 4-3 thriller and Watford destroyed MK Dons 5-0. The biggest shock of the night came with League Two Fleetwood stunning West Brom 2-1. We have outlined all the results below, with three more matches on Wednesday evening.
|
Tuesday's Carabao Cup Matches
|
Home Team
|
Scoreline
|
Away Team
|
Carlisle
|
0-2
|
Stoke
|
Leyton Orient
|
4-1
|
Newport
|
Stockport
|
1-6
|
Blackburn
|
Barrow
|
3-2
|
Port Vale
|
Bolton
|
1-1 (5-4 pens)
|
Mansfield
|
Bristol City
|
0-1
|
Coventry
|
Bromley
|
1-2
|
Wimbledon
|
Burton
|
0-4
|
Blackpool
|
Cambridge
|
1-2
|
QPR
|
Cardiff
|
2-0
|
Bristol Rovers
|
Charlton
|
0-1
|
Birmingham
|
Colchester
|
2-2 (4-3 pens)
|
Reading
|
Crawley
|
4-3
|
Swindon
|
Derby
|
2-1
|
Chesterfield
|
Fleetwood
|
2-1
|
West Brom
|
Grimsby
|
1-1 (9-8 pens)
|
Bradford
|
Huddersfield
|
3-0
|
Morecambe
|
Lincoln
|
1-2
|
Harrogate
|
Northampton
|
0-2
|
Wycombe
|
Norwich
|
4-3
|
Stevenage
|
Oxford
|
2-0
|
Peterborough
|
Portsmouth
|
0-1
|
Millwall
|
Preston
|
2-0
|
Sunderland
|
Rotherham
|
2-1
|
Crewe
|
Salford
|
0-2
|
Doncaster
|
Shrewsbury
|
3-3 (4-3 pens)
|
Notts County
|
Swansea
|
3-1
|
Gillingham
|
Tranmere
|
3-0
|
Accrington
|
Walsall
|
1-1 (4-3 pens)
|
Exeter
|
Watford
|
5-0
|
MK Dons
|
Wigan
|
1-1 (2-4 pens)
|
Barnsley
|
Sheffield United
|
4-2
|
Wrexham