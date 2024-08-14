Highlights

  • The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place at around 10pm tonight.
  • Seven Premier League clubs will not be entering until the third round due to competing in Europe.
  • All matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports this season, including the draw.

The Carabao Cup has begun for the 2024/25 season, with teams up and down the country looking to secure success in the cup competition. It's typically seen as the 'least important' tournament of the season, with respective divisions, including the Premier League, and the FA Cup taking priority.

With the first round already underway, the draw for the second round is nearing closer — and every Premier League team not competing in Europe will be entering at this stage. The second-round ties will take place in the week commencing 26th August, with the draw for it tonight.

We have outlined everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup draw tonight, including the teams and ball numbers. This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK, so if you can not watch your side in person, you do not need to worry.

Featured Image for EFL Cup winners with Man United's David de Gea and Bruno Fernandes, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Man City's Sergio Aguero and Fernandinho all posing with the trophy.
When is the Carabao Cup Second Round Draw

Roughly 10pm on Wednesday 14th August

Liverpool lift the Carabao Cup in 2024.

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place at approximately 10pm on Wednesday 14th August. It will be on Sky Sports Football following the conclusion of Leeds United vs Middlesbrough. Naturally, if that match goes to penalties, the draw will be delayed slightly, so it is best to keep an eye out.

How to watch

It can be watched on Sky Sports, but the company also shows it for free on their official YouTube channel. With it also typically streamed by them on X, formally Twitter, there are countless ways to see which teams will go up against one in the second round of the competition. With none of the best teams in the world competing, though, there is naturally less interest than normal.

Ball Numbers and Teams

Seven Premier League teams are not competing

With every Premier League side that is not competing in Europe entering the second round, there are several big clubs competing in the competition. From the likes of Everton to Crystal Palace, some will be determined to have a long cup run, whilst others will be focusing entirely on the best division in the world.

After their underwhelming campaigns last year, both West Ham and Newcastle, who have some of the best players in the Premier League, will be competing. We have outlined the ball numbers for each team below, with it split into north and south to help ease travelling times for clubs.

South Section

North Section

Ball Number

Team

Ball Number

Team

1

AFC Bournemouth

1

Barnsley

2

AFC Wimbledon

2

Barrow

3

Birmingham City

3

Blackburn Rovers

4

Brentford

4

Blackpool

5

Brighton & Hove Albion

5

Bolton Wanderers

6

Cardiff City

6

Burnley

7

Colchester United

7

Derby County

8

Coventry City

8

Doncaster Rovers

9

Crawley Town

9

Everton

10

Crystal Palace

10

Fleetwood Town

11

Fulham

11

Grimsby Town

12

Ipswich Town

12

Harrogate Town

13

Leyton Orient

13

Huddersfield Town

14

Luton Town

14

Leicester City

15

Millwall

15

Newcastle United

16

Norwich City

16

Nottingham Forest

17

Oxford United

17

Preston North End

18

Queens Park Rangers

18

Rotherham United

19

Southampton

19

Sheffield United

20

Swansea City

20

Shrewsbury Town

21

Watford

21

Stoke City

22

West Ham United

22

Tranmere Rovers

23

Wycombe Wanderers

23

Walsall

24

Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town

24

Wolverhampton Wanderers

25

N/A

25

Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday

26

N/A

26

Leeds United or Middlesbrough

The Carabao Cup on display at Wembley Stadium.
What Happened During the First Round

West Brom suffered a shock defeat to Fleetwood

Matches took place across Tuesday and Wednesday to kickstart the competition — and there were several interesting clashes up and down the country. Blackburn Rovers continued their impressive start to the season by destroying Stockport County 6-1 away from home, and they were one of several Championship sides to avoid potential upsets.

Queens Park Rangers beat Cambridge United 2-1 despite a shaky performance, which saw Cambridge goalkeeper Jack Stevens gift the Championship side a goal through a lapse of judgement. Norwich scraped past Stevenage in a 4-3 thriller and Watford destroyed MK Dons 5-0. The biggest shock of the night came with League Two Fleetwood stunning West Brom 2-1. We have outlined all the results below, with three more matches on Wednesday evening.

Tuesday's Carabao Cup Matches

Home Team

Scoreline

Away Team

Carlisle

0-2

Stoke

Leyton Orient

4-1

Newport

Stockport

1-6

Blackburn

Barrow

3-2

Port Vale

Bolton

1-1 (5-4 pens)

Mansfield

Bristol City

0-1

Coventry

Bromley

1-2

Wimbledon

Burton

0-4

Blackpool

Cambridge

1-2

QPR

Cardiff

2-0

Bristol Rovers

Charlton

0-1

Birmingham

Colchester

2-2 (4-3 pens)

Reading

Crawley

4-3

Swindon

Derby

2-1

Chesterfield

Fleetwood

2-1

West Brom

Grimsby

1-1 (9-8 pens)

Bradford

Huddersfield

3-0

Morecambe

Lincoln

1-2

Harrogate

Northampton

0-2

Wycombe

Norwich

4-3

Stevenage

Oxford

2-0

Peterborough

Portsmouth

0-1

Millwall

Preston

2-0

Sunderland

Rotherham

2-1

Crewe

Salford

0-2

Doncaster

Shrewsbury

3-3 (4-3 pens)

Notts County

Swansea

3-1

Gillingham

Tranmere

3-0

Accrington

Walsall

1-1 (4-3 pens)

Exeter

Watford

5-0

MK Dons

Wigan

1-1 (2-4 pens)

Barnsley

Sheffield United

4-2

Wrexham