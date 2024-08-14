Highlights The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup takes place at around 10pm tonight.

Seven Premier League clubs will not be entering until the third round due to competing in Europe.

All matches are broadcast live on Sky Sports this season, including the draw.

The Carabao Cup has begun for the 2024/25 season, with teams up and down the country looking to secure success in the cup competition. It's typically seen as the 'least important' tournament of the season, with respective divisions, including the Premier League, and the FA Cup taking priority.

With the first round already underway, the draw for the second round is nearing closer — and every Premier League team not competing in Europe will be entering at this stage. The second-round ties will take place in the week commencing 26th August, with the draw for it tonight.

We have outlined everything you need to know about the Carabao Cup draw tonight, including the teams and ball numbers. This season, every Carabao Cup match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports for fans in the UK, so if you can not watch your side in person, you do not need to worry.

When is the Carabao Cup Second Round Draw

Roughly 10pm on Wednesday 14th August

The draw for the second round of the Carabao Cup will take place at approximately 10pm on Wednesday 14th August. It will be on Sky Sports Football following the conclusion of Leeds United vs Middlesbrough. Naturally, if that match goes to penalties, the draw will be delayed slightly, so it is best to keep an eye out.

How to watch

It can be watched on Sky Sports, but the company also shows it for free on their official YouTube channel. With it also typically streamed by them on X, formally Twitter, there are countless ways to see which teams will go up against one in the second round of the competition. With none of the best teams in the world competing, though, there is naturally less interest than normal.

Ball Numbers and Teams

Seven Premier League teams are not competing

With every Premier League side that is not competing in Europe entering the second round, there are several big clubs competing in the competition. From the likes of Everton to Crystal Palace, some will be determined to have a long cup run, whilst others will be focusing entirely on the best division in the world.

After their underwhelming campaigns last year, both West Ham and Newcastle, who have some of the best players in the Premier League, will be competing. We have outlined the ball numbers for each team below, with it split into north and south to help ease travelling times for clubs.

South Section North Section Ball Number Team Ball Number Team 1 AFC Bournemouth 1 Barnsley 2 AFC Wimbledon 2 Barrow 3 Birmingham City 3 Blackburn Rovers 4 Brentford 4 Blackpool 5 Brighton & Hove Albion 5 Bolton Wanderers 6 Cardiff City 6 Burnley 7 Colchester United 7 Derby County 8 Coventry City 8 Doncaster Rovers 9 Crawley Town 9 Everton 10 Crystal Palace 10 Fleetwood Town 11 Fulham 11 Grimsby Town 12 Ipswich Town 12 Harrogate Town 13 Leyton Orient 13 Huddersfield Town 14 Luton Town 14 Leicester City 15 Millwall 15 Newcastle United 16 Norwich City 16 Nottingham Forest 17 Oxford United 17 Preston North End 18 Queens Park Rangers 18 Rotherham United 19 Southampton 19 Sheffield United 20 Swansea City 20 Shrewsbury Town 21 Watford 21 Stoke City 22 West Ham United 22 Tranmere Rovers 23 Wycombe Wanderers 23 Walsall 24 Plymouth Argyle or Cheltenham Town 24 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 N/A 25 Hull City or Sheffield Wednesday 26 N/A 26 Leeds United or Middlesbrough

What Happened During the First Round

West Brom suffered a shock defeat to Fleetwood

Matches took place across Tuesday and Wednesday to kickstart the competition — and there were several interesting clashes up and down the country. Blackburn Rovers continued their impressive start to the season by destroying Stockport County 6-1 away from home, and they were one of several Championship sides to avoid potential upsets.

Queens Park Rangers beat Cambridge United 2-1 despite a shaky performance, which saw Cambridge goalkeeper Jack Stevens gift the Championship side a goal through a lapse of judgement. Norwich scraped past Stevenage in a 4-3 thriller and Watford destroyed MK Dons 5-0. The biggest shock of the night came with League Two Fleetwood stunning West Brom 2-1. We have outlined all the results below, with three more matches on Wednesday evening.