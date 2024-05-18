Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. is a highly touted NFL rookie but has yet to sign his licensing agreement, preventing fans from buying his jersey.

Players often exchange money for desired jersey numbers; Harrison switched to #18, a number formerly belonging to teammate BJ Ojulari.

Despite missing an agent and GLA, Harrison is focused on enjoying his rookie season and making plays for the Cardinals.

The much-heralded Marvin Harrison Jr. enters the NFL with extra fanfare, even for a generational receiver. Supporters of the Arizona Cardinals are still unable to buy his jersey weeks after the draft and up until now, they didn’t even know what number he’d end up with. At least one of those mysteries has ended thanks to Cardinals teammate BJ Ojulari:

(Marvin) wore 18 in college, I wore 18 in college, and it means a lot to both of us, but we all came to an agreement to let him have 18. He's going to be a big part of our offense this year and he's a great guy.

Often, players hand over undisclosed amounts of money in exchange for coveted numbers. No word on if that’s the case here, but we’d all like to know a bit more about the league's new resident WR enigma.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Already Making Waves

The Cardinals rookie will have to live up to the hype

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Generally, players sign the NFLPA’s group licensing agreement (GLA) to reap the financial benefits of marketing their name. Harrison Jr. still hasn’t signed his GLA, meaning fans can’t buy his jersey or play with him in the Madden video game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Deion Sanders bought fellow conerback Alundis Brice his dream car, a brand new, metallic blue, BMW 325i, in exchange for #21.

Last season, the minimum for player royalties stood at $30,000, with the expectation of end-over-end growth moving forward. Rumor has it that Harrison is holding out for a bigger deal, although star players can reportedly earn more than six figures on their GLA deal alone.

During his introductory press conference, Harrison responded to questions regarding his unsigned GLA and lack of an agent:

​​I'll continue to talk to my team and we'll do what's best for me moving forward," Harrison said. "We'll just take it one day at a time. I just got drafted, so I'm trying to enjoy the moment and be happy while I can at the moment.

At least fans now know what number he’ll be sporting. As Ojulari recalled:

He approached me. He gave me a call, we chopped it up, had a good conversation. We all ended up happy. I switched to a different number. It's all good. We're all going to make plays and win games.

Even alternative numbers for Harrison were taken. His father’s number 88 was retired after tight end J.V. Cain passed away after collapsing at practice in 1979. His high school number 8 belongs to Cardinals’ Hall of Famer Larry Wilson. In the past, special numbers cost players anything from $50,000 to cases of beer or even paying for a baby nursery.

Infamously, Shaq wanted number 33 upon arrival in Orlando and veteran Terry Catledge demanded $50,000. As it turned out, Catledge got the worse end of the deal:

"When I first got to Orlando, Terry Catledge was like, 'You're gonna have to pay me.' 'Bro, I'm not paying you; I'm cool.' He was arrogant about it. He said, 'Oh yeah, you can have it. But you gonna have to buy it. Young fella, making all that money.' And he was traded during the middle of the season. The statue of limitation's up now. Yeah, I did that, Terry Catledge. That was all me."

At least Ojulari can sleep well at night knowing he didn’t upset a potential future franchise legend following his promising rookie season.

Source: Arizona Cardinals

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.