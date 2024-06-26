Highlights Ojulari focused on improving pass rush moves by adding weight and power.

He aims to break into a deep outside linebackers rotation.

If Ojulari can contribute more, the Cardinals can surprise as a competitive team.

The Arizona Cardinals were looking to invest in their pass rush when they selected LSU edge rusher B.J. Ojulari with the 41st overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

While the defender contributed 4.0 sacks in his rookie campaign, the 22-year-old went to work with a focus on improving to make a more significant impact in year two.

When ESPN ran an article asking beat writers about the standouts for each team's offseason, Josh Weinfuss discussed the improvements and added weight that Ojulari has put on in his time off:

Ojulari, a second-year pass-rusher, added 10 pounds and shortened his stride in an effort to impress during his first full offseason in the NFL, and it's showing. He has displayed an improved set of pass-rush moves that could help him break into the rotation in a deep outside linebackers room.

Ojulari was tied with Victor Dimukeje for the second-most sacks on the team, trailing Dennis Gardeck, who led the team with 6.0. Overall, the team will look for an improvement in the production off the edge. And if they can get that out of their second-year defender, it would be great for the team's overall outlook.

Can the Cardinals Revamp Their Pass Rush?

Ojulari will carry a large part of the unit's success

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon is entering his second season as head coach, and the former defensive coordinator arrived in Arizona from a Philadelphia Eagles team that had a league-leading 70 sacks in 2022. In 2023, the Cardinals had just 33, the third-lowest total in the NFL.

While the team did draft Missouri edge Darius Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the team will still rely on internal options when it comes to getting production on stand-up looks.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: B.J. Ojulari saw his role grow as the season progressed. Through the first eight weeks, he averaged 16.25 snaps a game. While in the last eight, he averaged nearly twice that, with 32.5.

Ojulari is explosive, but he entered the league extremely unrefined. Adding weight and power to his game while he develops his toolbox off the edge should help him develop and allow him to have a big impact in the front seven.

The Cardinals' current expectations are low, but the team will have a fully healthy Kyler Murray and a generational prospect at wideout in rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. on the offense. If the defense can take a step forward, they could easily surprise doubters as a much more competitive team than people anticipate.

Source: Josh Weinfuss

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.