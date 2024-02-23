Highlights Cardinals are addressing past mistakes by focusing on building through the draft.

Free agency presents dangers and risks of overpaying for talent.

The strategic approach combines draft selections for expensive positions and filling holes elsewhere in free agency.

Under former general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury, the Arizona Cardinals spent like drunk sailors on their last day of leave.

They shelled out high draft picks for expensive veterans until they found themselves in salary cap hell. Once Kyler Murray got hurt, new GM Monti Ossenfort took the opportunity to clean their books and accumulate a bevy of draft assets as well as over $57.5 million in cap space.

Now, the Cardinals find themselves in an enviable position to rebuild their roster. While he acknowledged that the Cardinals would need to spend in free agency, Ossenfort sounds wary of repeating the mistakes of the past (via Cardinals official website):

We are definitely going to be active in free agency. What does that mean? I can't spell that out for you right now. I don't know what that means because we don't completely control that. There is a market and players we think are going to be available right now that two weeks from now are not going to be available. Free agency is full of unknowns in that respect, and there are dangers in free agency.

Related 2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Top 100 draft prospects The 2024 draft is filled with exciting prospects, from the headliners to the sleepers. Here's a closer look at players to keep an eye on.

Arizona building for the future

Arizona looks to plug holes in free agency and find top-end talents in the draft

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The brightest teams rarely splurge in free agency unless they can find a true blue-chip talent that fills a position of need. Free agency, by definition, often comes with eye-bulging sticker prices, as Ossenfort detailed:

The nature of free agency, you end up overpaying. That's how it works. It's full of mistakes. That's not to say there are not things you can fix there. We will take our chances and there will be times we will find ways to supplement our roster, but ultimately we are going to build this team, and what we are going to be moving forward, through the draft.

An infamous example of damaging overspending came when Bill Belichick, of all people, spent $159.6 million in guaranteed money in 2021. OT Trent Brown, TE Jonnu Smith, OLB Mattew Judon, DB Jalen Mills, WR Kendrick Bourne, and TE Hunter Henry absorbed much of that money.

Outside of Judon, the return on those investments never came to pass. Frankly, you can easily make the case that those moves served as Belichick’s death knell in New England.

That's why Ossenfort is so focused on ensuring that the foundation of this Cardinals era is built through the draft:

Ultimately the draft has got to be where we build and where this team forms the foundation of what we are going to be moving forward. It's the place where we get the most swings at it, and we get to pick and choose the players that we want.

However, the general manager acknowledged that his team has lots of needs and lots of room for improvement, saying that he's "never going to turn down good players" just because they're free agents rather than draft prospects.

In the NFL, some positions command more money than others. It’s just the nature of the sport. Therefore, it makes sense to draft at the premium (expensive) positions like offensive tackle, defensive line, cornerback, and wide receiver while plugging the relatively cheaper holes in free agency.

That sounds precisely like Ossenfort’s strategy, thanks to their 11 selections in the upcoming 2024 draft, including the fourth and 21st overall. If they can get top prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. at four and select the top available OT at 21, they’ll be cooking with gas on offense in 2024.

If they can’t get Harrison, there’s a reasonable expectation that they trade back and accumulate more assets to take even more swings at premium positions. If you’re a Cardinals fan, this is precisely what you want to hear from you’re GM heading into a critical offseason.

Source: Arizona Cardinals

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.