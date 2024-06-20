Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be a top wide receiver in the NFL, with high expectations from the Arizona Cardinals.

The rookie receiver has received glowing reviews from teammates and is shaping up to be as spectacular as anticipated.

The Cardinals have focused on offensive talent in recent drafts, positioning Harrison to elevate the team and establish them as a top-tier offense.

There are few players in recent NFL history who have had higher expectations coming into the league than Marvin Harrison Jr. The son of Colts’ legend Marvin Harrison Sr. was selected with the fourth overall pick of the most recent draft by the Arizona Cardinals, with the expectation that he would quickly become their top wide receiver.

Harrison Jr. was seen as the consensus top receiver in college football for well over a year, setting a high bar for his entry to the pro level. The Cardinals have lost receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, meaning Harrison will have to contribute right away.

Luckily for them, it seems as though he’s on pace to do exactly that. Second-year Cardinals' cornerback Garrett Williams referred to Harrison as “special,” before going into detail on how he’s performed thus far (via ESPN):

You look at his height and then you look at his movement ability, those two things usually don't match up like that. So, for him to do it and make everything look so easy, the ball tracking ability, he's everything people said he is.

If this holds true throughout his rookie season, it’s great news for the Cardinals, who are looking to compete in what is expected to be a tough NFC West division. The question is whether this production will continue once he faces off against the league's top defensive backs.

All-Pro In the Making

Harrison is expected to dominate in the NFL

Taking a wide receiver fourth overall is no small deal. Between his draft position and the consistent hype ever since his time at Ohio State, if Harrison is anything less than spectacular, it would be a letdown.

Thus far, there have been few signs that he will be anything less than exactly that. Everyone in Arizona’s camp has raved about him, including fellow wideout Michael Wilson, whose 565 receiving yards in 2023 are the most from a returning Cardinals wideout, which speaks to their need for someone like MHJ:

I think he's very perspicacious and always seeking information and very self-aware. And, so, with that attitude, combined with having elite traits that you can't teach and a great natural feel for the position, I truly think sky's the limit for him.

The two form one of the youngest lead receiving duos in the NFL, but also one of the most promising. The inexperience of the receiving room may provide a daunting outlook, but leaves plenty of room for growth over the next few years.

Arizona Cardinals' Projected Top Pass-Catchers Name Position Year Games Career Catches Career TDs Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 1 N/A N/A N/A Michael Wilson WR 2 13 38 3 Zay Jones WR 8 104 287 18 Trey McBride TE 3 33 110 4

The Cardinals are coming off of back-to-back 4-13 seasons, which followed an 11-6 year in 2021. They’ll hope to return to their winning ways with a healthy outlook and a new collection of young talent, especially on offense.

Arizona prioritized offense at the top of their last two drafts, dating back to their selection of offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with the sixth overall pick in 2023. Johnson was Harrison's teammate at Ohio State, and both are expected to play a pivotal role for this upcoming season.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is hoping to have his first fully healthy season in quite some time, as he will be the driving force of this bolstered offense. Regarding expectations, Murray didn’t mince words about Arizona’s offensive potential with their new star receiver.

When [Harrison] does what he does, yeah, I fully expect our offense to be top of the league.

At this point, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Harrison is going to do “what he does.” He’s succeeded at every level in his career, and doesn’t look poised to stop anytime soon. Harrison likely won’t make the game look quite as easy as he did in college, but high expectations remain nonetheless.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. That represents first time that a WR has been drafted in the top four since since 2015, when the Raiders took Amari Cooper at No. 4.

The last half-decade of draft classes have produced some of the most talented wide receivers the NFL has ever seen. Harrison is hoping to confirm everyone’s suspicions by adding his name to that list, while also putting the Cardinals back in contention.

