With a 5'7", 175-pound frame, Greg Dortch had very little optimism from NFL teams that he could carve out a receiver role in the NFL. It's a big part of why he went undrafted during the 2019 NFL Draft despite recording 1,800 yards and 17 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Wake Forest.

After four NFL seasons, Dortch has found a spot with the Arizona Cardinals where he's been able to contribute as a wideout and return man. But after a down year in 2023, the 26-year-old is expecting to bounce back this season:

I’m more than just a returner... I feel like I’ve shown that. I’m going to continue to show that... I’m just excited to step into this new role. This is a big year for me.

The Cardinals' offense struggled in 2024, as Kyler Murray missed the first half of the year due to injury and appeared rusty after his return. Now back healthy and looking to be in potential MVP form, this Arizona passing attack could be an exciting unit to watch this season.

Dortch's Fit In This Offense

Can the veteran bounce back?

The Cardinals underwent a positional revamp this offseason when they landed the fourth overall pick and, in turn, got the opportunity to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. The team also managed to bring in veteran wideout Zay Jones on a one-year, $2.25 million deal after the Jacksonville Jaguars released him in late April.

With Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch in the room, the receiving group is underrated but exciting heading into 2024. Add in Trey McBride, who caught fire through the back half of 2023, and the Arizona offense has some exciting pieces to move forward with.

Dortch will be looking to earn snaps in the slot, as he doesn't have the frame to consistently work out on the boundary. Still, the wideout is very explosive and has an extremely dependable set of mitts.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Greg Dortch has not dropped a pass during his NFL career and has been targeted 108 times.

The Cardinals' rebuild is still ongoing with such a young and inexperienced defense, but with flashy weapons and consistent veterans like Dortch on the offense, this team is bound to put up some points this season.

