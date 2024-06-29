Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr. has signed a lucrative shoe deal with New Balance, and will become the first NFL player to wear their game cleats.

New Balance's choice of Marvin Harrison Jr. as their first athlete ambassador is a strategic move in preparation for their debut in the American football cleat market.

The 21-year-old wide receiver is a generational talent, with impressive college stats and a strong resemblance to his Hall-of-Fame father.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is a generational talent at wide receiver, and he's already making history before he even steps foot on an NFL field.

Harrison has signed a lucrative shoe deal with a company that's just forging its way into the football space, as the No. 4 overall pick will become the first player in NFL history to play in a pair of game cleats designed by New Balance.

The cleats will be available to the public some time later this year, likely after Harrison shows them off in-game for the first time. The deal is particularly notable since he is being sued by Fanatics for breaching a contract regarding public appearances and merchandise. It is unknown at this time if his deal with New Balance was part of the violations of his deal with Fanatics.

Related Marvin Harrison Jr. Facing Lawsuit From Fanatics The fourth overall pick claims that he has no agreement with the sports apparel company.

New Balance Chose Perfect Ambassador

The first-round wideout has a long, prosperous career ahead of him

Credit: Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK

As far as athlete ambassadors go, Marvin Harrison Jr. is quite an excellent choice by New Balance for their debut in the American football cleat market.

On the field, the 21-year-old wide receiver is wise beyond his years, and his instincts and technique make him an extremely quarterback-friendly target. He has elite change of direction skills and foot speed, making him a potent route runner. He can be explosive coming out of his breaks, creating separation from defenders with ease.

Simply put, there hasn't been this complete a prospect at the position since Amari Cooper plied his trade at Alabama.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Stats (2021-2023) Season Receptions Receiving Yards Yards/Reception TDs 2021 11 139 12.6 3 2022 77 1,263 16.4 14 2023 67 1,211 18.1 14

For his impressive 2023 effort, Harrison was named the Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year. His 2022 numbers were even better, and he was named an All-American in both seasons and won the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff award as the best receiver in the nation.

As just the 11th player in Big Ten history to earn two unanimous All-American nods, Harrison's pedigree cannot be doubted nor debated. That his football bloodline is lined with NFL royalty is merely the icing on the proverbial cake.

Harrison's father, of course, is Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr., who played in the NFL for 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Harrison was a go-to target for Peyton Manning, as the eight-time All-Pro caught a career total of 1,102 passes for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As of the end of the 2023-2024 season, Harrison Jr. ranks sixth all-time in Ohio State history in receptions (155), sixth all-time in receiving yards (2,613), and third all-time in touchdown catches (31).

If Harrison Jr. can come even close to living up to his father's legacy, both New Balance and the Arizona Cardinals will be very pleased with the investment they made in the Ohio State legend.

Source: New Balance

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.