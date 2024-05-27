Highlights Michael Carter joined the Cardinals towards the end of the 2023 season, and he spoke about his time with the team.

Carter mentioned how Kyler Murray has been the first guy in, and the last guy out in the facility this offseason.

This is great news for Cardinals fans, as there have been rumors in the past regarding a supposed bad work ethic from Murray.

Michael Carter was taken by the New York Jets in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Carter spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Jets, where he was able to get some decent playing time, but was never really able to hold down a lead-back role.

Carter ended up being released by New York midway through the 2023 season, and he signed with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after. Carter spent the remainder of the 2023 season with the team, and figures to be a part of their backfield in 2024. Carter had some high praise for the team as a whole, but specifically mentioned the determination he's seen from Kyler Murray throughout the offseason when talking with the Bickely and Marotta Show:

I noted to myself that he was like an ultra-competitive cat. The more I’ve actually got to know him, that’s still true … but the more I’ve like got to know him, I don’t think he ever leaves (the facility)... He’s always in here. He’s the freakin’ first person in. I’m sure he’s the last person out.

This is awesome news for Cardinals fans to hear, as the team is starting to trend in the right direction. Arizona finished the 2023 season playing some solid football, and notably added Marvin Harrison Jr. to the roster during the NFL Draft in April. Things are starting to head in the right direction, and they'll need Murray to play well to keep things trending that way.

Kyler Murray's Work Ethic Has Been Questioned in the Past

The Cardinals' quarterback has been maligned in the past, but these quotes from Carter signal a strong work ethic

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Murray was the first-overall pick in the 2019 Draft, and he's spent his entire NFL career with the team. The beginning of his career was very exciting, as Murray won the Offense Rookie of the Year Award in his first year in 2019.

He then followed that up with back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in 2020 and 2021, and managed to lead Arizona to the first seed in the NFC halfway through the 2021 season.

Kyler Murray's Career Statistics Year Games Completion Percentage Passing Yards Total TD Interceptions Passer Rating 2019 16 64.2% 3,722 24 12 87.4 2020 16 67.2% 3,971 37 12 94.3 2021 14 69.2% 3,787 29 10 100.6 2022 11 66.4% 2,368 17 7 87.2 2023 8 65.7% 1,799 13 5 89.4

From there, the sky should have been the limit for Arizona. They had a young, talented quarterback with an impressive roster around him, and looked to be the best team in the conference for a moment. However, Murray suffered an injury, and the year fell apart for the Cardinals, who ended up getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyler Murray's athleticism has been on full display throughout his career, in multiple sports. Murray was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft, becoming the first person to ever be taken in the first round in both the NFL and MLB drafts.

Things haven't gotten back to that point, and the team has undergone a bit of a rebuild. Things had gotten a little interesting in the desert when some contract stipulations ended up being leaked, and that caused many people to speculate whether Murray was truly as dedicated as he should be.

This, unfortunately, started to form a narrative that Murray might have had a bad work ethic, and that's something he's had to work to shake.

Murray has been putting work in this offseason, though, according to Carter:

Last week, one time I was like, ‘you know what, let me try to be the first person in.’ I think we had a meeting at 9:15 (a.m.), I think I got here at 7:15 maybe. That’s two hours, you know? That Lambo already here.

These words from Carter begin to paint Murray in a better light. It should be music to the ears of Cardinals fans, and to Murray's credit, it should be as well-known as the rumors that doubted his work ethic were. 2024 is going to be a big year for the franchise, and Murray seems to understand that well.

Source: The Bickley and Marotta Show

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.