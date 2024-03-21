Highlights Arizona Cardinals are willing to trade the fourth overall pick, targeting teams in need of a quarterback.

The Vikings and Giants are potential suitors for the pick to possibly secure J.J. McCarthy from Michigan.

The Cardinals may stand pat and focus on supporting Kyler Murray by selecting a top wide receiver or tackle in the draft.

The Arizona Cardinals are in the enviable position of being a team in the top portion of the draft that isn't looking to draft a quarterback. And with NFL teams falling more and more in love with college quarterbacks over the draft cycle, the team's general manager, Monti Ossenfort, wants others to know that the fourth overall pick is available.

There will be a big neon sign that says 'OPEN', and I don't like it blinking, it messes with my eyes, but we're always going to be listening. I think we'll always have the conversation, we may not get to a point where a deal makes sense, whether it's at [No.] 4 or anywhere we're picking, but we're always going to have the conversation and if it makes sense, if it's attractive to building our team, then it's something that we'll certainly consider no matter where we're at in the draft.

Several quarterbacks are of interest to teams picking in the first round. Many mock drafts show Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels going with the first three selections, though Michigan's J.J. McCarthy has been steadily rising up the boards.

Who Might Trade for Arizona's Pick?

Arizona could always stand pat and take the best prospect available

Ossenfort said that despite the fact that the NFL Draft is still over a month away, he's already fielding calls about the No. 4 overall pick.

I'd say those phone calls are starting to pick up a little bit, I would say they'll probably continue into next week when we get down to Florida for the owner's meetings.

Several teams could be looking to move up to number four, presumably for McCarthy, and the Minnesota Vikings could be the most obvious. The team recently made a deal with the Houston Texans to acquire a second first-round pick, and now has the 11th and 23rd selections.

The Vikings signed Sam Darnold as Kirk Cousins' replacement, but are also likely to add a quarterback of the future, as Darnold has not shown the ability to lead an NFL team to success across a full season.

Ossenfort, who masterminded a whopping five draft day trades during the 2023 draft, says that as we get closer to draft day and more of the top players strut their stuff at their respective pro days, the trade talks will start to gain more traction, as teams will start identifying more clearly what their most pressing needs are.

I think most teams are in a similar spot to us, and starting to finalize their boards, and the pro day pieces are kinda the final on-field piece for evaluation purposes. So I would imagine some of those conversations will continue to pick up, but honestly they probably will not get real serious until we get right up until the week of the draft, similar to last year. They have definitely picked up, but I expect that to continue here for the next month.

The New York Giants could be looking to move up as well, and selecting sixth overall would make it easier for them to make the move than other teams. New York is seemingly willing to turn the page on underwhelming QB Daniel Jones (and if they're not, they should) who was signed to an albatross of a contract last summer. The team did sign Drew Lock earlier this offseason, but they also hosted McCarthy on a recent visit and are rumored to have interest in Michigan signal caller.

GIVEMESPORT Key stat: The Arizona Cardinals have gone 28-36-1 and averaged 24.2 points a game in the 65 contests that Kyler Murray has started, but they've averaged 17.5 when he doesn't play, going 4-14 in those 18 games.

The Denver Broncos badly need a new quarterback, as Jarrett Stidham now tops their depth chart. The Broncos hold the 12th pick but also have a problem with draft capital after the Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades. The team could get aggressive, though, and offer Arizona some future first-round selections.

GIVEMESPORT 2024 NFL Draft: Top 5 Big Board Rank Player Position School Height / Weight 1. Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 6'3 / 205 2. Caleb Williams QB USC 6'0 / 215 3. Malik Nabers WR LSU 6'0 / 195 4. Taliese Fuaga OT Oregon State 6'6 / 332 5. Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State 6'4 / 315

There is also the chance that Arizona stands pat. The team wants Kyler Murray to succeed and can help him do so by selecting either Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. or LSU's Malik Nabers, as right now their top wideout is Michael Wilson, who will be going into his second-year after a 565-yard rookie campaign. The two wideouts rank first and third on GIVEMESPORT's big board.

The Cardinals could also look into a tackle prospect like Taliese Fuaga from Oregon State or Penn State's Olu Fashanu to shore up their protection, as they had a top 12 sack percentage last season.

