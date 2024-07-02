Highlights The Arizona Cardinals traded around in the 2023 draft to select Ohio State's Paris Johnson Jr. as the first lineman.

Johnson switched from left tackle to right tackle in the NFL, but now he can return to his original position.

The success of the Cardinals rookies will depend on Johnson's performance in his second season.

The Arizona Cardinals made a splash in the 2023 NFL draft when they traded down from the third-overall pick with the Houston Texans. They slid down to the 12th pick, but didn’t stay there long, quickly making a move with the Detroit Lions to get the sixth pick.

Once there, they drafted Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. This made Johnson the first lineman off the board in what was considered to be a stacked class at the position.

Johnson had an up-and-down season in his first year, as is true for many rookies. He ended it on a high note though, and has since stated that his goal is to reach the peak of talent at his position (via NFL.com):

Yeah, I think personally, just year two, being able to fulfill all of the expectations that I have for myself, expectations that the team has for me being here. My goal ultimately is to be the best tackle in the game.

Johnson has a long way to go before he surpasses the best players at the tackle position, but the talent may very well be there. The Cardinals drafted him so high for a reason, and their future success is reliant on him.

Johnson’s Pursuit of Excellence

A return to his old position could elevate his game

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

During his time as a Buckeye, Johnson played the left tackle position, where he managed to put himself on NFL radars. Upon being drafted into the NFL, he made the switch to right tackle. Arizona already had veteran D.J. Humphries on the left side, and felt confident in Johnson’s ability to develop at either spot.

Early on in this year’s free agency period, the Cardinals released Humphries, making room for Johnson to return to his original spot. They then would sign former Cincinnati Bengals lineman Jonah Williams to fill the gap on the right side, where he played last season.

Williams is the only guaranteed new face on the line this season, as the team returned all four starters aside from Humphries. Even then, head coach Jonathan Gannon has emphasized that each position will be earned, with the only locks being Johnson and Williams at the tackle spots.

Despite the weak 4-13 record, the Cardinals' offensive line wasn’t among the very worst in the league. In fact, they put up impressive numbers when it came to protecting the run.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Cardinals ranked second in yards per rush (5.0), second in yards before contact per rush (3.09), third in rushes of 10 or more yards (71), fourth in total run yards (2,365), and fourth in rushing yards per game (139.1).

Assuming they can replicate this, they’ll give veteran James Conner and rookie Trey Benson the opportunity for big seasons this year. Though he’ll certainly have an impact, Benson won’t be the most prominent Cardinals rookie whose success depends on the line.

In this year’s draft, Arizona selected wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth-overall pick. Johnson, a former teammate of Harrison Jr. at Ohio State, has had nothing but great things to say about the rookie pass-catcher since being reunited with him.

So having (Harrison) here, he's already in a routine, he's already in a flow, and just talking to a lot of the defensive backs, they love going against him, whether it's a high day or a walkthrough day, just the pace that he sets for himself is exceptional.

Many believe Harrison Jr. can have a record-setting rookie season, but that will depend on Kyler Murray’s ability to get the ball to him. If Murray doesn’t have time to throw, it’ll be much harder for the two to form a serious connection in their first year together.

Now covering Murray’s blind side, Johnson will be a crucial part of this process. If he hopes to prove he can be the best in the league, he needs to begin by buying Murray time in the pocket. Only then can he justify the Cardinals selecting him with so many talented tackles on the board.

Tackles Taken in First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft Player College Picked Team 2024 Projection Paris Johnson Jr. Ohio State 6th ARI Starting LT Darnell Wright Tennessee 10th CHI Starting RT Peter Skoronski Northwestern 11th TEN Starting LG Broderick Jones Georgia 14th PIT Starting RT Anton Harrison Oklahoma 27th JAX Starting RT

Assuming he does settle into a rhythm upon his return to left tackle, he’ll be a big part of Arizona’s climb back to the top of the NFL. Once there, he can enter his name in the battle for the league’s top tackle.

