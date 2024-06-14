Highlights As Kyler Murray returned, the Cardinals finished 4-13, with late wins against the Falcons, Steelers, and Eagles.

Cardinals rebuilt with Harrison Jr., Zay Jones, and others, creating a strong offensive unit.

Arizona's offseason focused on culture change, adding key players like Darius Robinson, Jonah Williams, and Zay Jones.

The 2023 campaign for the Arizona Cardinals started rough, going 1-8 without their star quarterback Kyler Murray playing.

There was hope for the Cardinals’ future, though, as Murray returned, and the team finished 4-13, picking up late-season wins against the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

During the offseason, the Cardinals went to work on the roster, making changes. Arizona running back James Conner went on the Rich Eisen Show recently and told him the team had brought in the right guys for the locker room:

We cleansed the roster. Guys who weren't serious about football, guys who were not in it for the right reasons, guys who didn't put the team first - we were slowly weeding that stuff out. That's what it takes. We cleansed, and now we're ready to attack... We just want people who love football.

There was skepticism when head coach Jonathan Gannon was brought into the fold in 2023. Gannon had the tough responsibility of taking over a team that was 4-13 in 2022. He had to deal with Murray's absence for the first half of the season—among other injuries—as well.

Why Year Two of the Jonathan Gannon Era Should Look Different

The right pieces have been put into place to make Arizona a better team in 2024

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gannon and company went to work to avoid a third straight losing season, as they signed key players, including wide receiver Zay Jones, offensive tackle Jonah Williams, and defensive tackle Justin Jones. These were signings that were meant to change the culture and bring in guys with the right mentality.

Arizona Cardinals Key Offseason Additions Player Position Transaction Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Draft Zay Jones WR Free Agency Trey Benson RB Draft Desmond Ridder QB Trade via Atlanta Jonah Williams OT Free Agency Justin Jones DT Free Agency Darius Robinson DE Draft

For Conner, those moves gave the players within the Cardinals organization confidence that the team is heading in the right direction:

Our message has been maximizing yourself on the field and off the field, trying to put the best product on the field that we've got. We've got a talented team, so if guys can put their best product on the field, we'll be in good shape.

The Cardinals allowed the second most points in the NFL last year, giving up 26.7 points per game, with the Washington Commanders being the only other team to allow more. On the other side, their offense was ranked 24th in points per game, with 19.4 points per game.

Arizona went into the draft looking to add young talent, including first round picks in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.—who should help the offense reach its lofty potential—and edge rusher Darius Robinson. The team had 12 total picks in the 2024 NFL Draft with seven of them being selected within the first three rounds of the draft.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 12 selections made in the 2024 NFL Draft are the most the Cardinals have made in one draft since 1992, when they made 12 selections as the Phoenix Cardinals.

The youth movement should give Gannon the right players to put the right culture in place to get guys to want to buy into what they are doing. Murray sets the tone as the franchise quarterback, but guys like Conner, who are veteran leaders on the team, also help Gannon create the winning attitude needed to give Arizona its first Super Bowl championship.

