Excitement is in the desert air, at least when it concerns the upcoming Arizona Cardinals football season. According to José M. Romero of The Arizona Republic, the Cardinals have already sold out all the lower-level season tickets for 2024.

This franchise hadn't sold out this fast since 2009, which came on the heels of a Super Bowl loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. 2024's ticket surge has the team ranked third in new ticket sales league-wide, per internal NFL metrics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In 2023, the Arizona Cardinals' average home attendance was 62,864. That was 30th in the NFL and down from 65,203 in 2022.

One of the teams that the Cardinals will face, the Detroit Lions, has also sold out their season tickets for 2024, according to Yahoo. Hope and excitement are common denominators between the two historic franchises entering this season.

Arizona's Marvin Harrison Jr. Pick Is Already Paying Dividends

Fan feedback is already pouring in, and it appears to be approval

The Cardinals haven't had a great history of success, including consecutive last-place finishes in the NFC West. It would be difficult to blame the fans for any fatigue. Yet, nabbing arguably the best player in the 2024 NFL Draft has many excited about the future of this team, especially since Marvin Harrison Jr. should be catching passes from Kyler Murray.

Cardinals' CEO Jeremy Walls is well aware of the effect that the young pass catcher has had on ticket sales. He had this to say about the impact Harrison Jr. has had on the Arizona fanbase's morale:

We already were on this pace. That's just the sugar on top, having Marvin here and the excitement around him and our fans, we've just seen the response. In general, they're just happy with what Michael and Monti and 'JG' have done over the last couple of years in the draft.

Walls later added: "Why are we so ahead (with sales)? The football side is a big part of it.''

Cardinals Home Attendance By Season Year Average Home Attendance Record the Previous Year 2018 62,013 8-8 2019 61,323 3-13 2021 62,622 8-8 2022 65,203 11-6 2023 62,864 4-13 *Cardinals played with limited capacity seating in 2020

It's difficult to drum up excitement for a boring product. Only a foolish front office would suggest otherwise. By creating an offense with two dynamic weapons, Murray and Harrison Jr., the Cardinals have checked an important box. As a result, the fans have bought in.

Hopefully, the flash becomes substance, in the form of wins, for this Arizona team.

