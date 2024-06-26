Highlights Cardinals tight end Trey McBride thinks quarterback Kyler Murray could win the MVP this season.

After starting his career strongly, Murray faltered due to off-the-field concerns and injuries.

Murray finished the 2023 season well, and will benefit from the Cardinals' offseason additions.

On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride told NFL Network's The Insiders hat he believes Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is capable of having an MVP-caliber season in 2024:

This is my third year with him now and he seems more motivated than ever. He's a guy who's bringing everyone together, we're throwing every weekend, we're getting everyone together. He's in the building first one in and last one out. He's one of those guys who's doing everything the right way. This is the most confident I've seen him. This is the first year I've been fully healthy with him -- he's fully healthy -- I think everything is trending the right way. He has a ton of weapons out there and I have full confidence that he's capable of an MVP season.

Murray, a former first overall pick, started his career strongly, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2019, and making the Pro Bowl in 2020 and 2021.

Kyler Could Have His Best Season Yet in 2024

After a couple of tough years, Murray has been set up for success by the Cardinals

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Murray helped end the Cardinals' postseason drought in 2021, leading them to the playoffs for the first time since 2015, although his sole playoff appearance was disappointing. Against the eventual Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams, Murray threw for only 137 yards and two interceptions, while only rushing for six yards, far lower than his career average of 37.7 yards per game.

He's struggled to find form since then. The Cardinals only managed to win four games in 2022, a year after finishing 11-6, and Murray had a particularly tough year.

Ahead of the season, Murray signed a five-year contract extension, and it was widely reported that the Cardinals had initially put in a clause requiring him to study game film without playing video games. He tore his ACL in Week 14, and finished the season with a career low passer rating of 87.2.

Murray missed most of the 2023 season recuperating from his ACL tear, but distinctly improved the Cardinals' offense on his return. The offense went from averaging 16.8 points and 289.7 yards per game without him, to 22.4 points and 362.8 yards per game with him.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Kyler Murray has already set the Cardinals franchise record for most rushing yards (2,448) and rushing touchdowns (26) by a quarterback in a career, and has the 16th most rushing yards in franchise history regardless of position.

The Cardinals and Murray have a strong platform to build on for the 2024 season, and general manager Monti Ossenfort has added several key pieces. They drafted highly regarded receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. fourth overall, and added tackle Jonah Williams and receiver Zay Jones in free agency.

The Cardinals front office has set Murray up for success, and there seems to be far less dysfunction under head coach Jonathan Gannon than there was under previous coach Kliff Kingsbury. Murray could be on track to have his best season yet.

Source: Michael Baca

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.