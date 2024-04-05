Highlights Caris LeVert has evolved into a well-rounded playmaker averaging a career-high 5.2 assists per game.

LeVert's adaptability shines as he averages 7.6 assists when starting and focuses on overall team impact off the bench.

LeVert's mature approach to decreasing usage rate post-All-Star break in favor of increased assists bolsters Cleveland's playoff chances.

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2023-24 season has been characterized by persistence and toughness. No other player on the roster embodies that sentiment more than eight-year, veteran wing, Caris LeVert. Over his career, LeVert's experienced his fair share of ups and downs.

From entering the NBA as a late first-rounder (in 2016), LeVert earned his keep as one of the Brooklyn Nets' top players by the 2020-2021 campaign. He was then traded by Brooklyn, to the Indiana Pacers, in order to clear space for the team to acquire all-star Kevin Durant.

When LeVert was acquired by the Pacers, he underwent a routine physical that every recently traded player undergoes. During the physical, it was discovered that LeVert had a small, cancerous mass on his kidney. Due to a prompt diagnosis and subsequent surgery, LeVert was able to fully recover.

It's incredible that LeVert did not miss an extended period of games despite his health scare. Now, as a member of the emerging Cavaliers, his perspective and on-court production shine through to the fullest extent.

LeVert Has Improved as a Playmaker

LeVert's Averaging a Career-High 5.2 Assists Per Game

Coming out of Michigan in 2016, LeVert was known for his ability to score in a variety of situations. At 6'7, LeVert specializes in handling the ball and breaking down his man before getting to the rim.

Though he's a capable long-distance shooter, he prefers to do damage in the midrange area and directly at the basket. His final season in Brooklyn was his most fruitful one: he averaged over 20 points per game in just over 31 minutes. But as LeVert's role changed in Indiana and, later, Cleveland, he needed to add/alter his attack to become less predictable.

Caris LeVert Advanced Numbers • Last Three Seasons Season USG WS AST% 2021-22 25.4 2.2 22.0 2022-23 18.7 4.4 18.0 2023-24 23.3 3.1 26.4

More than willing to do whatever it took to maximize his value on the team, LeVert completely obliged. LeVert's always been an underrated passer, but in 2023-24, his pacing and instincts have naturally contributed to an uptick in the assists column.

He's averaging 5.2 dimes per night, which matches his career-high that he put up back in 2020-21, when he was the featured option in the lineup. Nowadays, LeVert does not necessarily rely upon the attention he sees as a primary scorer: instead, he looks to make the extra pass and establish teammates before focusing on his own shot attempts.

His sacrifice as a scorer helps him stay consistent whether he comes off the bench or steps into the starting five.

LeVert's Been Reliable In Every Role This Season

Averages 7.6 Assists As a Starter in 2023-24

It's an absolute luxury for Cleveland to have a player of LeVert's caliber as a "sixth starter." LeVert's reliability in both roles makes Cleveland a more dangerous unit overall. When coming in as a reserve, LeVert fixates on his all-around game, offering a healthy mixture of every relevant statistical category. But when he's filling in for an injured player in Coach J.B. Bickerstaff's starting lineup, his aggression dramatically picks up, resembling his style in Brooklyn.

Caris LeVert Statistics • 2023-24 Splits Season PPG RPG APG FG% 3PT% As Starter 16.0 5.3 7.6 .421 .313 As Reserve 13.4 3.9 4.9 .414 .322

Since the all-star break, LeVert's usage rate has decreased (from 24.0 to 21.8), but his assists have significantly increased (4.4 to 6.9). That represents a mature player who recognizes the importance of what is required to win at a high level.

With the likes of Max Strus, Evan Mobley, and all-star Donovan Mitchell frequently on the sidelines, LeVert could easily have forced the issue and solely locked in as a scorer. Now, there's a ton of optimism that a healthy Cavs team, with LeVert leading the bench lineup, can win in the postseason. Mobley recently returned from injury, while Mitchell is still on the mend.

LeVert's performance is a major reason why Cleveland will have homecourt advantage in the first round. Leaders come in all forms on a professional sports team. LeVert, who has more of a quieter demeanor than some of his counterparts, does it by example - he's seen almost everything the NBA has to offer.

Toughness and consistency will ultimately determine Cleveland's fate in any seven-game series. If the rest of the team follows LeVert's lead, the sky is the limit.