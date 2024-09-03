Journalist Carl Anka has admitted that the role Manuel Ugarte may be asked to fill for Manchester United is "super concerning" after their 3-0 defeat to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils spent the summer transfer window chasing the Uruguay international and finally agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain before announcing a deal on deadline day worth £51million including add-ons.

Ugarte was unveiled in front of the Old Trafford crowd before the defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool, where Casemiro was at fault for two goals before being hooked at half-time by Erik Ten Hag, and concerns have now been raised about how the former Sporting CP midfielder may be used.

Carl Anka Drops Ugarte Verdict After Man Utd Loss v Liverpool

Ugarte could make debut v Southampton

After completing a deal for Ugarte, Ten Hag has admitted that the club will need to build up his fitness before he comes into the team and admitted that could take "weeks" or even "months" to do.

But while appearing on The Athletic's "Talk of the Devils" podcast, journalist Anka revealed that he finds it "super concerning" that the manager may be about to ask the 23-year-old to do the running of more than one person and redo what was done two seasons ago in a poor campaign.

"I watched Ugarte be unveiled before the start of the game. I heard people at halftime going, yeah, he probably should have, probably should have signed him earlier. "Ugarte is one man and he can run, oh boy, he can run and make loads of tackles. But asking Ugarte to do the running of one man, one and a half men, and just redo what you did in 22/23? You're still going to get done. And that's super concerning."

Manchester United have had a horror start to their Premier League campaign, claiming a 1-0 win over Fulham on the opening day before falling to consecutive defeats to Brighton and Liverpool to sit in 14th place in the table with a -3 goal difference heading into the first international break.

Ugarte could make his debut for the Reds in their next game against Southampton on Saturday 14th September at St Mary's, although the defensive midfielder is away with Uruguay on international duty over the next two weeks.

Ugarte's Defensive Statistics vs Positional Peers (over last 365 days) Metric Output per 90 Percentile Tackles 4.21 1% Tackles won 2.37 2% Dribblers tackled 1.93 1% Dribblers challenged 4.52 1% Interceptions 1.01 2% Ball recoveries 7.72 4%

Man Utd Chiefs Disagreed Over Ugarte Signing

Ten Hag wanted to bring Amrabat back instead

While a deal for Ugarte was eventually completed in the final hours of the transfer window, it has now emerged that there were disagreements behind the scenes at Old Trafford about the deal.

According to Andy Mitten, manager Ten Hag wanted to bring Morocco international Sofyan Amrabat back to Old Trafford after his loan spell last season, while INEOS chiefs preferred to pursue a deal for the PSG star.

After talks behind the scenes, the club opted to go with Ugarte instead and Amrabat has completed a loan move to Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side from Fiorentina, with an option to make the move permanent in the summer of 2025.

All stats courtesy of FBRef.