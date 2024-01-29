Highlights Tyson Fury faces a crucial fight against Oleksandr Usyk to become the first four-belt champion at heavyweight since Lennox Lewis.

Anthony Joshua has compared his dominant victories over mutual opponents with Fury's performances, highlighting his own superiority.

Tyson Fury is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his boxing career when he takes on unified champion Oleksandr Usyk with the undisputed titles on the line in February. The 'Gypsy King' has a huge opportunity to make history and become the first four-belt champion at heavyweight for the first time since Lennox Lewis in 1999, which would be a formidable accomplishment.

He has already travelled over to Saudi Arabia where he is going through the final stages of his preparations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the fighters will be paid huge purses to take part in one of the biggest events in the sport's recent history. Doubts have recently been cast upon the undefeated Briton given his recent performance against ex-UFC star Francis Ngannou, and Carl Froch has gone one step further, by casting a dark shadow over the quality of his opponents.

Carl Froch rips into Tyson Fury's record

Tyson Fury boxing record: 34-0-1 (24 KOs), KO ratio: 70.5%, Best win: Wladimir Klitschko

'The Cobra' has always had plenty to say about the WBC heavyweight champion, with the pair forming an unlikely rivalry outside the ring as a result of some of Froch's comments. Fury's wins over opponents in the top 10 have been put into disrepute recently, after Anthony Joshua beat Otto Wallin while Joseph Parker handed out a shock defeat to Deontay Wilder.

Fury himself struggled and was cut in a narrow win over Wallin, while taking part in a epic trilogy with the 'Bronze Bomber', but the retired champion believes the 'Gypsy King' is somewhat of an unknown going into his next test despite picking up some big wins. He told Luckyblock.com:

“I don’t know if it was flattering for AJ or if it just looked bad for Tyson Fury, because he struggled against Otto Wallin. It leaves a lot of question marks. How good is Tyson Fury? What’s he ever done? Who’s he actually beaten? He obviously beat Klitschko in a bit of a stinker. That was just an awkward, horrible performance where he just got inside Klitschko’s head and messed him up with that jab. “After the Klitschko fight, Fury had those three big standout fights with Deontay Wilder. But how good is Deontay Wilder now? He looked awful against Joseph Parker. So now you start questioning him. Is Tyson Fury actually what we thought he was or has he been flattered by the lack of opposition. We'll find out when he fights Usyk.”

Anthony Joshua weighs in on Tyson Fury's record

Anthony Joshua has fought three of the same opponents as Tyson Fury

After his respective win over Otto Wallin, Anthony Joshua did find himself as a point of comparison by many online and in the media, given the dominance he showed when rallying to dismantle the Swede inside four rounds. And with mutual opponents including Klitschko and Dillian Whyte, the former division king has pointed out the emphatic manner of his displays in comparison to his rival. He said during an interview:

