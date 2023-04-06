Former British boxing star Carl Froch has stuck to his guns when it comes to one of his stranger quotes, otherwise known as the theory of ‘the world is flat’ line, in a recent podcast appearance.

The two-time super middleweight champion piqued fans’ interest in 2019 when he went on record to assume that the very planet we live on is as flat as your pancakes on Shrove Tuesday.

He also claimed that NASA, the very people responsible for coming up with the facts and theories about space spanning the last few decades, are fake and that Neil Armstrong’s infamous moon landing in 1969 never happened.

What has Carl Froch said about the Earth being flat before?

Speaking at the time, Froch said: “The Earth is flat, 100%. When someone like Richard Branson goes up there and starts doing chartered flights… and you can look back on the Earth and see the Earth’s curvature, I’ll believe that the Earth is a globe.”

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - NOVEMBER 17: Boxer Carl Froch after being awarded an MBE by the Duke of Cambridge during an Investiture Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on November 17, 2015 in London United Kingdom. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Four years have passed since this very outlandish quote and fans are still debating whether Froch was doing this all for a laugh or was just straight up being a bit nuts.

In recent times, the 45-year-old has been seen calling out YouTubers Jake and Logan Paul, as well as UFC icon Conor McGregor for a potential Octagon bout for the ages (financially speaking), but his beliefs surrounding the theory still remain to this day.

What has Carl Froch since said about the Earth being flat?

Froch appeared on the Macklin’s Take Podcast, where his previous comments were brought up in conversation.

Despite the passage of time, it would appear the Nottingham native hasn’t changed his mind and proclaimed, as per the Daily Star: “Here’s the problem. I’ve tried to prove – and I challenge anybody listening to this – prove that the Earth is spherical. Prove that it’s round. Prove that it’s actually a globe.”

Macklin did challenge Froch’s opinion on the subject and answered back with: “All I know is that when Michael Conlan was boxing in Brisbane, we left LA and flew west and 12 hours later we were in Brisbane. So I don’t see how the world can possibly be flat.”

Froch then tried his very best to put his version of a teacher’s cap on to deliver a lesson unlikely to be taught in any geography classroom across the country.

“I could get a piece of A4 paper, write down the centre of the flat Earth – which is the North Pole – and write down the ice wall – which is right down the south side – all away around the circumference of the flat Earth, and you would circumnavigate and you’d get from where you just said [LA] to where you just said [Brisbane] in the same flight path.”

Sounds like using a whole lot of big words for the sake of using them!

He then chimed in with “next question” as if he’d solved the problem many have been trying to decipher for years and years, leaving the host and the listeners perplexed.

While he has very much stuck with his head on this, even despite how silly it sounds, you can possibly credit Froch for that one reason and that reason alone.