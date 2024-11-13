As one of boxing's biggest-yet-controversial fights of the year approaches, a rejuvenated 'Iron' Mike Tyson aims to surprise the world as he takes on the 27-year-old Jake Paul, a man aiming to pad his CV with more victories against the best of yesteryear.

With just two days separating the pair from fight night, skeptics have had a change of tune, with Tyson's demeanour on the mic, his physique, and his work during the open workout leading many to believe this bout might not be as clear-cut as it seems. However, one British boxing legend has revealed a clause in the fight's contract that means one outcome is not possible, and it would be Tyson's favoured one.

A fight that has been on the lips of boxing fans since it was revealed, many are surprised that fight night has been allowed to come this close without any interference, with the prospect of a primed 27-year-old facing off against a 58-year-old, who has already lived a boxing career, leaving many worried at what could happen.