Jake Paul and his brother Logan have been called out by former world champion Carl Froch who has challenged them both to a tag team boxing match.

The YouTuber-turned prizefighter suffered the first defeat of his professional career at the hands of Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

Fury got the verdict 74-75, 76-73, 76-3 at the Diriyah Arena - with most agreeing it was a one-sided clash.

Paul fought bravely against a man who has been boxing since he was 12 years old.

But while he graciously accepted the defeat, his brother was left furious with the decision as he raged at the judges' scorecards.

The social media celebs have taken the boxing world by storm over the last few years, so much so Logan recently had an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

And Froch wouldn't mind having a go himself - even admitting he is happy to fight them both one after the other.

What has Carl Froch said about Jake and Logan Paul?

Froch, 45, told BonusCodeBets: “Jake Paul and Logan Paul on the same night would be interesting.

"I'd fight them both on the same night and they can tag each other.

“Or maybe get Logan on the undercard as we've not seen him for a while as a nice little warm up for me, a steady few rounds until I decide to knock him el sparko."

After hanging up his gloves in May 2014, Froch has stayed involved in the sport by transitioning to life as a commentator.

And he admits that he would happily come out of retirement if he got the chance to fight the American.

He added: "The only fight that ticks the box is Jake Paul.

"Even though he lost to Tommy it was at times a competitive fight.

"I'm nine years retired, so who knows what would happen, I've not been in the boxing ring since in any capacity.

“The reality might be different. I'd think we'd fill Wembley. Minimum 80,000.”

However, he did admit that the chances of that happening are slim at best.

He continued: “I'd love to fight Jake Paul and smash him to bits. But I think he was exposed last night against a novice-pro. He’s talking about winning world titles - never going to happen.

“You're not good enough. You don't have the ability, skill, mindset - you just know how to make money being a clown. That's what he is, a performing clown. He's not a professional fighter.

“Now he's lost to Tommy, me and Jake doesn't make any sense. For me Paul has been massively exposed for what he is, an area level fighter, he'd struggle to win an area level fight. He's nowhere near good enough to win a British title and that's being kind.”

