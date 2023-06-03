A feud between a boxing and MMA legend has continued.

Carl Froch has regularly criticised UFC superstar Conor McGregor, particularly for his crossover fight in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

The Irishman has regularly traded social media blows with the former world champion, and both men have made it clear they would want to settle their feud with gloves on.

It is highly unlikely that any fight would ever materialise between the pair, particularly given Froch retired several years ago.

However, 'The Cobra' is adamant that he would get the upper hand even given the pair's significant age gap.

McGregor's outburst at Froch

The former two-weight UFC champion first ignited the feud on Twitter after his foe was critical of his performance in the squared circle.

He tweeted: "That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands.

"Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose t*** pot."

Froch who was clearly annoyed with McGregor's response, and hit back writing: "Who is this mouthy little p**** talking to?

"I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!!"

Froch's new fight offer

Froch is unlikely to return to the ring competitively but nevertheless he is open to taking on McGregor in any discipline.

However he believes that a clash with McGregor is overdue given their verbal dispute.

He told talkSPORT: “I’d probably have a roll around with Conor McGregor. I’d like Conor McGregor to get into the boxing ring because he’s running his mouth a bit lately.

“And he’s got Eddie Hearn cheerleading him in the background, laughing at every c*** joke he cracks, that’s getting a bit boring to listen. I think that’d be a good fight.

"It’s almost like a white collar fight for me. I could get in there, take my time, just have a good time, have a bit of fun and make a bucket load of money."

McGregor has made it clear he would be willing to get back in the boxing ring but only after his UFC contract has expired.

He has two fights remaining on his current deal including his comeback clash against Michael Chandler which is expected to be staged in December.