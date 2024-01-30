Highlights Carl Froch has predicted that a prime David Haye would struggle against the size and power of Anthony Joshua, despite the former's explosive power and bravery.

Froch referenced Joshua's victory over Wladimir Klitschko, highlighting Joshua's ability to overcome a dominant champion and climb off the canvas to win.

The noticeable size and reach difference between Joshua and Haye suggests that Joshua's physical advantages would give him the edge in a potential fight.

Carl Froch has given his prediction on his official YouTube channel about what would happen if a prime David Haye fought a prime Anthony Joshua in the heavyweight division.

Both fighters have been able to unify their respective weight divisions, becoming global superstars as a result, and have shown high-class levels of power and technique, making this a difficult question to answer, so let's take a look into both of their respective careers and then jump into Froch's prediction if they fight ever happened.

30 fights, 27 wins, 3 losses

Anthony Joshua won Gold at the Olympics in the super heavyweight category at age 22, before turning professional the very next year. In the years that followed, AJ became a two-time unified WBO, IBF, and WBF heavyweight champion.

One of his most iconic fights to date was his Wembley showdown with Ukrainian Wladmir Klitschko, which saw AJ survive his first-ever professional knockdown before a dramatic round 11 which saw the veteran dropped twice before the referee intervened and put an end to the fight.

This fight was described as a ‘coming-of-age-fight’ for Joshua, where his power, strength, and technical abilities were all on show to overcome one of the most dominant champions in heavyweight boxing history. This is generally described as when AJ was at his peak in boxing.

Anthony Joshua's professional record (as of 30/01/2024) 30 fights 27 wins 3 losses By knockout 24 1 By decision 3 2 All stats taken from Wikipedia

David Haye's career

32 fights, 28 wins, 4 losses

David Haye, meanwhile, is one of boxing's most renowned names who has done remarkable things within the sport. The Hayemaker acquired his nickname due to his ability to deliver powerful punches and catch his opponents off guard to knock them off balance.

After victories against Jean-Marc Mormeck and Enzo Maccarinelli in 2007 and 2008 respectively, Haye became the unified world cruiserweight champion. Just one year after his fight with the latter, he moved up to the heavyweight division and defeated Nikolai Valuev to win the WBA world heavyweight title.

Along with Evander Holyfield and Oleksandr Usyk, Haye is one of only three boxers in history to have unified the cruiserweight world titles while also becoming a world heavyweight champion.

David Haye's professional record (as of 30/01/2024) 32 fights 28 wins 4 losses By knockout 26 3 By decision 2 1 All stats taken from Wikipedia

Carl Froch's prediction

Combining these two eras of fighters together, Carl Froch had to determine who would've come out on top between the two.

“I think AJ’s too big for him, but a prime David Haye is very good. Explosive power, fast, brave as you like. He may have got to Anthony Joshua and started catching him. But AJ’s a big lump, and if you look at what AJ did to Klitschko – alright, Klitschko was 42 years old and had been sat on the sofa for 18 months and came out of retirement virtually – he still flattened him. He climbed off the canvas at Wembley Stadium in front of 79,000 people and got the win.”

Anthony Joshua is 6' 6" in stature and has a reach of 82 inches, whereas David Haye is 6' 3" with a 78-inch reach, indicating a clear disparity in the sizes between the fighters.