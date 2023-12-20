Highlights Former boxing champion Carl Froch has ranked his top five active heavyweight fighters, with Tyson Fury taking the number one spot due to his undefeated record and impressive accomplishments.

Froch has included Anthony Joshua at number four, acknowledging his recent losses, but also highlighting his Olympic gold medal and previous victories over Wladimir Klitschko.

Zhilei Zhang makes the list at number five, with Froch recognising his WBO interim heavyweight champion title and impressive professional record, including only one loss and an Olympic silver medal.

Former British boxer and WBA/IBF middleweight world champion Carl Froch has weighed in and ranked his top five currently active heavyweight fighters in boxing. The list is an interesting insight into the observatory mind of a former world champion boxer.

Fighters such as Filip Hrgovic and Otto Wallin were omitted from the list and this may raise some eyebrows as both are ranked higher than at least one fighter who features by some outlets.

Zhilei Zhang

28 fights, 26 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw

In at five is Chinese boxer Zhilei Zhang. The 40-year-old, who hails from Zhoukou in the Henan province in the west of the east asian country, is currently the WBO interim heavyweight champion. He has held this accolade since April 2023, when he beat British boxer Joe Joyce via technical knockout at the Copper Box Arena in London. Zhang retained the title in September after beating Joe Joyce for a second time.

Zhang's CV is absolutely deserving of a top five spot at the very least as he has only ever lost one fight (to Filip Hrgovic in August 2022) recording a 26-1-1 record since turning professional in 2014. He also has an Olympic silver medal to his name, which he won in 2008, losing to Roberto Cammarelle in the gold medal bout. He returned to the Olympics in 2012 but lost to Froch's fourth placed man in the quarter-finals.

Zhilei Zhang's pro record (as of 20/12/23) 28 fights 26 wins 1 loss By knockout 21 0 By decision 5 1 Draws 1 Stats provided by Wikipedia

Anthony Joshua

29 fights, 26 wins, 3 losses

Olympic boxing fans will know that, at number four, Froch has put Anthony Joshua. The British boxer has bounced back since he suffered back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, beating Jermaine Franklin via unanimous decision and knocking out Robert Helenius and will face Otto Wallin as he continues to rebuild his career. Froch believes that Joshua is 'at a crossroads' in his career, but clearly believes that he is still among the world's best.

He said: "He has only lost to the best in Usyk in his last couple of losses. Before that, he got wiped out against Ruiz. He got hurt. But then boxed his ears off, just kept out of his way, but that wasn’t the Ruiz we expected to see. But AJ’s won an Olympic Gold medal, so he can obviously box. He went on; he beat Wladimir Klitschko. He climbed off the canvas to beat Klitschko and become world champion. What a feat that was. You can’t take this away from him."

Anthony Joshua's pro record (as of 20/12/23) 29 fights 26 wins 3 losses By knockout 23 1 By decision 3 2 Stats provided by Wikipedia

Deontay Wilder

46 fights, 43 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw

At number three, Froch reckons Deontay Wilder is still on the world's best podium despite fighting just three times in the past four years. Wilder's exploits are obviously impressive. He has knocked out nearly every fighter that he has beaten and holds a 97.76% knockout to win percentage. 20 of those knockouts (nearly half of them) have come in the first round of the fight. He obviously packs a seriously powerful punch.

Wilder was the WBC heavyweight champion of the world for five years from 2015-2020, making 10 successful defences during that time period. Eyebrows might be raised at this selection as he has only won one of the three fights he has taken part in since 2020, losing twice to Tyson Fury and only beating Robert Helenius. He might be active, but compared to Otto Wallin or Filip Hrgovic, it isn't particularly close in that sense, as they have both fought more in recent years.

Evidently, Wilder's past carries a lot of weight and, given how impressive it is, you can't blame Carl Froch for putting him this high in his personal rankings.

Deontay Wilder's pro record (as of 20/12/23) 46 fights 43 wins 2 losses By knockout 42 2 By decision 1 0 Draws 1 Stats provided by Wikipedia

Oleksandr Usyk

21 fights, 21 wins

At number two is Oleksandr Usyk, the man who will be aiming to retain his status once again as the unified heavyweight champion of the world. The Ukrainian, who was born in the currently Russian-annexed territory of Crimea, currently holds the IBO, IBF, WBO, and WBA heavyweight titles and is undefeated in his 21-fight-long career.

He has previously held the undisputed cruiserweight title from 2018-2020 before making the step up to the heavyweight class. He joined David Haye and Evander Holyfield as unified champions who made the jump up to the heavyweight class after becoming the unified cruiserweight champion.

He, like Joshua, is also an Olympic gold medallist, winning in the heavyweight category at the London 2012 Games. The Ukrainian also seems to like beating British fighters, as five of his last six victories have come against Brits. Additionally, Usyk joined the Ukrainian Territorial Defenses in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but left in March to train for his eventual victory over Anthony Joshua. Froch has said that he must beat the man he ranks at number one to be considered the best in the world.

Oleksandr Usyk's pro record (as of 20/12/23) 21 fights 21 wins 0 losses By knockout 14 0 By decision 7 0 Stats provided by Wikipedia

Tyson Fury

35 fights, 34 wins, 1 draw

And the man at number one for Carl Froch is The Gypsy King Tyson Fury.

"I’m going to go Tyson Fury number one. I can predict that Usyk beats Fury, and still have Fury at number one, because Usyk needs to gain that number one spot by beating Fury, which hopefully will happen in February. Then we’ll know. But I’ve got Fury at number one, and he has to be at number one in my opinion, based on what he’s done. Usyk at number two, because he beat Anthony Joshua."

The fight, which will take place in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on the 24th of February, has been eagerly anticipated for a long time by boxing fans. It will crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the world since Lennox Lewis achieved the feat against Evander Holyfield in 1999.

Tyson Fury is perhaps one of the most popular and well known figures of all time, not just within boxing, but within sport itself. His record speaks for itself as he is undefeated, with the only non-victory of his career being a draw in his first bout with Deontay Wilder back in 2018.

It is easy to understand why Froch has put Fury at number one and his logic is sound. Perhaps a sprinkling of British bias is present, but Fury's fighting ability and record is clearly enough to fairly rank him as the number one active heavyweight boxer.