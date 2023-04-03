Footage from Carl Froch's phone during a clash after Anthony Joshua's fight with Jermaine Franklin has emerged.

After the 12 rounds, AJ and Franklin clashed in the ring.

The Brit gave his American opponent a tap on the head before clinching as he walked him back toward his own corner.

It didn't go down well with Franklin's team, who got involved and ended up pushing Joshua.

It led to former world cruiserweight champion and DAZN pundit, Tony Bellew, getting involved with a member of Franklin's coach telling him not to touch AJ.

Ringside footage of the incident emerged showing Bellew getting animated during the incident. But that footage also shows Froch capturing it all on his mobile phone.

He clearly wasn't interested in getting involved and wanted something to remember the night by.

And now, Froch has released that footage on his YouTube channel.

Froch is in the best seat in the house as Bellew gets heated with Froch shouting "Go on Tony, chin him!"

Steve Bunce then came to Bellew's rescue and got him away before anything too serious occured.

VIDEO: Footage from Carl Froch's phone during Tony Bellew altercation

And asked why he didn't get involved, instead filming it all, Froch replied: "It’s not gonna end well if I get involved. Bodies piled up as you can imagine."

Brilliant.

What did Froch say about AJ after the fight?

After things had settled down a bit, Froch was critical of AJ after his victory.

“In the ring at world title level, he’s been there, done the business. And now I don’t know. What motivates him?” said Carl Froch to BBC 5 Live.

“We talked about it; he wants the money. I don’t understand why he’s fighting. I just don’t. It’s a dangerous sport. Money can’t be the motivation when you’ve earned over £100m. I’ve not seen anything in that performance that he wants to be a world champion again.”

AJ calls Froch a 'clown'

However, Joshua responded and appeared to call Froch a 'clown' for his comments.

"These people don’t get me," AJ said. "Not on my wavelength. Not at my level. I don’t use boxing as a platform to rant and rave and disrespect other fighters.

“I won’t talk about my enemies online. I prefer to stay silent. These people want me to talk back but why should I get dragged in by clowns?”

But Froch replied - and refused to apologise.

“I’d like to address something Joshua said about me and Amir Khan," Froch said. "He’s talking about people talking rubbish about him, I’m being choice in my words there.

“When we talk about him, it can come across as being negative, and I’m not. I want Anthony Joshua to do well, I want him to be back at world level and achieve great things. But he’s got to want to do it.

“I’ve got to be honest in my opinions, I stand by my convictions when I speak about somebody. If I don’t think somebody has improved, like AJ since the Ruiz loss I will be honest about, I don’t think he’s the same since that loss.”