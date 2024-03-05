Highlights Joshua is seeking to win his fourth-straight bout with victory over Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua meets former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a much-hyped showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia this Friday - with much on the line for the British superstar. An emphatic victory would see 'AJ' put himself firmly in line for a shot at the winner of May's undisputed title clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. However, Joshua has been warned not to get too far ahead of himself by Carl Froch - who gives Ngannou a far greater chance of success in the upcoming bout than many other pundits.

Froch, himself a former four-time world champion, even went as far as to call the fight 'a bad move' for Joshua's career. Ngannou may only have spent a total of 10 rounds in the ring as a professional boxer, but the hard-hitting Cameroonian proved that he belonged in the sport by pushing the aforementioned Fury to his limit across the 30-minute distance in their October 2023 clash. The novice heavyweight even managed to put Fury on the canvas in the third round. Although Ngannou ultimately lost that contest on points, his performance was so strong that he was granted an official ranking in the heavyweight division by the WBC, allowing him his upcoming shot at Joshua.

The 34-year-old Brit kept himself busy in 2023, reeling off a trio of victories against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin. Those wins snapped a two-fight losing streak for the Watford-born fighter, with both defeats coming at the hands of Ukrainian superstar Usyk. Joshua's only career loss by stoppage remains his 2019 capitulation against Andy Ruiz - although he had shown vulnerability prior to that fight - having been badly hurt in his bouts with Wladimir Klitschko and Kubrat Pulev before recovering to take victory.

'If AJ Gets Hurt, He Stays Hurt'

Froch Fears for Joshua v Ngannou

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Froch admitted that he doesn't expect Joshua to be given the chance to regroup should he get rocked by Ngannou.

"We know Ngannou's a born fighter. He dropped Tyson Fury in his first-ever professional boxing match. Fury climbed off the floor to run and win but if he hits AJ on the chin like that, AJ stays hurt. AJ gets caught, he stays hurt. He takes ages to recover. He blew a gasket against Pulev. He was boxing, moving doing well then he needed four or five rounds off before he got the job done. He won’t have that time with Ngannou. Ngannou will put it on him. It’s only a 10-round fight. It’s kind of like an exhibition, which is why it’s dangerous for AJ. He needs to go in there and get it won and earn his money, which is the only reason he’s doing it."

Froch - who has fallen out with Joshua previously over the Londoner's criticism of his former coach Rob McCracken - insists that he still hopes that his fellow countryman can get that job done against Ngannou, but fears that a defeat could mark the last time we see the former two-time world champion in the ring.

“AJ is trying to get this undisputed fight with the winner of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, but that’s still going to be there for him, so this is potentially a real bad move if it goes wrong for him, as it could be the end of his career."