Carl Froch has claimed he has heard shocking details about Anthony Joshua's training camp before losing to Oleksandr Usyk.

'AJ' has suffered back-to-back defeats against the unified champion Usyk, including in London when defending his titles in September 2021.

At the time Joshua worked with long-term coach Rob McCracken, but the pair split after his points defeat where he eventually linked up with Robert Garcia.

However, the American was unable to bring him success in the rematch either, and he now works with Derrick James in hope of a heavyweight revival.

But what has emerged regarding his first meeting with Usyk is intriguing to say the least.

Anthony Joshua's next fight

The British star is close to sealing a huge mega-fight against Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia this December, but it remains unclear if he could first return this summer.

He has been heavily linked with a rematch against Dillian Whyte to continue to build momentum with trainer James, but there is currently a financial gap that could prevent it from materialising.

In an update on Joshua's future, Eddie Hearn admitted he could be forced to skip a summer outing to stay fresh for December.

He told iFL TV: “By the way, we may not fight (in the summer) “Saudi don’t want us to fight. We want to fight.

We want Anthony Joshua to fight. It’s in the best interest in his development under Derrick James, to his career, to fight.

"That is the plan. We will do everything we can for him to fight on August 12th.”

Carl Froch claims Anthony Joshua defied coaches orders

Joshua split with long-term coach McCracken after becoming agitated with his first underwhelming performance against Usyk.

'AJ' looked a shadow of his power-punching self, which had led to question marks over his future with McCracken, who had led him through Olympic and world-title glory.

And former world champion Froch has claimed he spoke with McCracken and has learned stories regarding the early stages of the defeat.

Froch said on Simon Jordan's podcast: "It's quite simple. It's a really short answer. He didn't listen to Rob McCracken. He didn't do what he was told.

'He totally disregarded him. And that relationship broke down, and Rob wasn't in the corner for the rematch. And the training camp – not wanting to do hard runs. Not wanting to spar.

"If you don't do that sparring, and you don't do the running, they're the two most important fundamental things, you're not ready for the fight."

Joshua has since made a return to winning ways over Jermaine Franklin, but needs to continue his form to stand a chance of returning to challenging for world titles.