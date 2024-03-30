Highlights Carl Froch has doubled down on his beliefs that Tyson Fury's boxing resume isn't all that.

The Cobra has highlighted Fury's poor showing against Francis Ngannou, comparing that to of Anthony Joshua's.

Froch has also questioned the legitimacy of Fury's win over Wladimir Klitschko, arguably the biggest win of his career.

Carl Froch has doubled down on his strong beliefs about Tyson Fury's boxing resume, delivering the “hard truth” to his loyal fans in the process, suggesting the Gypsy King's legacy is “in tatters” following his marginal points victory against boxing debutant Francis Ngannou.

Fury faced Ngannou in the bill ‘Battle of the Baddest’ in October 2023, with many believing it was going to be an easy fight for the former unified heavyweight titleholder. However, as the fight progressed, it was evident that it was going to be a struggle for the Brit, with him being knocked down in just the third round. Fury eventually ended up taking the victory on points, however, many fans and pundits believed it to be controversial and felt as if Ngannou dominated and was robbed of his first win.

Following this, Ngannou went on to face Anthony Joshua, who absolutely obliterated him and produced a clean knockout in the second round to win the fight. Prior to this fight, many believed that Ngannou was just a great fighter that almost stopped Fury, but Joshua showed his class and put that argument to bed.

Carl Froch Goes in on Tyson Fury's Resume

It was this narrow victory for Fury which made Carl Froch question the legitimacy of the Gypsy King’s legacy, saying to Lucky Block, as per the Daily Star: “His best wins are Klitschko, who was 40 years old. I don’t need to repeat it. He's beaten four world champions. He had three great fights with Deontay Wilder, but didn't win all three of them. But that's your resume? Deontay Wilder, Klitschko, and a guy called Steve Cunningham, who was a pumped-up cruiserweight who dropped Fury.”

How other boxers have dealt with the same opponents as Tyson Fury

Froch questioned the legitimacy of his victory against Wladimir Klitschko, which he won via unanimous decision, claiming that the age difference between the two was a key factor. Fury was 13 years younger than an ageing Klitschko, and narrowly defeated him. Just two years later, Joshua would face Dr. Steelhammer and defeated him by TKO in the 11th round after a terrific uppercut and a flurry of punches.

After Deontay Wilder’s poor performance against Joseph Parker in December 2023, a fight that saw the New Zealand boxer beat Wilder with ease, questions have also arisen about the performances that Fury put towards the Bronze Bomber. Fury and Wilder faced each other three times, the former winning twice and drawing once, which produced some of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. In the first fight, the Brit shocked the world as he got up in the 12th round after being knocked down by a ‘perfect punch’ from the American. Fury then went on to win the next two fights of the trilogy between the two.

On the same night as Wilder vs Parker, Anthony Joshua also took on a former challenger to Tyson Fury in Otto Wallin. In September 2019, Fury beat Wallin after 12 rounds via unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, and 118-110), but in the final rounds, he was seriously hurt from a big left hand from the Swede, which on another day could have been highly detrimental and lost him the fight. However, when Joshua faced him in December 2023, he made light work of Wallin, dominating him before his corner pulled him out after five rounds. Showcasing a competitive match-up against Fury, but an easy match-up for AJ.

Froch added: “And he struggled against Otto Wallin. The fight could have been stopped, but he still won. The problem with people is that they don't like to hear criticism sometimes. And I'm very honest. It's the hard truth.”

What Next for Tyson Fury

Fury is now set to fight Oleksandr Usyk, the current WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight world champion. The fight was originally set for the 17th of February, but was called off two weeks before fight night due to Fury sustaining a big cut in sparring.

“The plan is May 18. The unification of heavyweight titles. That’s not happened since Lennox Lewis in ‘98. But I'm still not convinced by Fury. I just don't think Tyson Fury's heart is in the game anymore,” Froch concluded.

The Cobra has continued to stand his ground in calling out Fury’s legacy, causing John Fury to call him out for a fight.