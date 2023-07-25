Carl Froch could be returning to the boxing ring.

Froch had his last professional fight back in 2014 and ended his career with a record of 33-2, retiring as the WBA and IBF super middleweight champion.

However, it appears Froch could be returning to the ring soon, as he revealed he got a private offer from David Haye to box whoever he wants.

Carl Froch wants Jake Paul fight

Although Froch was offered a chance to make his return, he says it would be an exhibition and would likely serve as an undercard fight on one of the YouTuber-boxing matches.

Froch has expressed an interest in boxing Jake Paul as he believes it would be an easy fight for him, and one that Paul likely wouldn't take as it would be embarrassing for him to lose to a 46-year-old.

“I’d iron him out. He wouldn’t fight me though, would he?," Froch said.

Even though Froch believes he would KO Paul and the two have a history of beef, he doesn't expect that to be the fight.

But, if he does return, he isn't sure who it would be against but makes it abundantly clear that is just an exhibition match.

Carl Froch's career

Froch started his pro boxing career back in 2002 and went 26-0 before suffering his first loss in 2010 to Mikkel Kessler to lose his WBC super-middleweight title.

Froch held multiple super-middleweight world championships and even was named Fighter of the Year by BoxRec in 2013.

In his career, he holds notable wins over George Groves, Kessler, Glen Johnson, Jean Pascal, Andre Dirrell, and Arthur Abraham among others.

His losses came to Kessler and Andre Ward as he dropped both by decision.

If Froch does return to boxing for an exhibition match, it shouldn't come as a shock as we see more and more retired boxers step back into the ring for exhibition matches.

Floyd Mayweather has been doing plenty of them against YouTubers while Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. boxed in 2020 in a lucrative exhibition fight.

As well, Manny Pacquiao and Evander Holyfield hsve also made their return to the boxing ring for exhibition matches.

Should Froch accepts Haye's offer and return around Christmas, he would be the latest retired boxer to come out of retirement for a nice payday in an exhibition match.

Carl Froch's offer from David Haye

The 46-year-old revealed he still gets offers to come out of retirement, but just recently, he was offered a seven-figure payday to box Haye later this year.

"You know what? Yesterday I got a message off my good friend David Haye," Froch said to talkSPORT. "It was a WhatsApp message saying, ‘do you want to fight Christmas time/December? "Exhibition, who ever you want’. I won’t tell you how much money, but it was seven figures, it was in dollars but I said, ‘no I need it in sterling’. "I don’t know what he is doing out in Saudi [Arabia] around at Christmas time, but there’s been a little offer, so I don’t know, there’s an exclusive for you!”

Haye returned in an exhibition of his own against ex-WBA international champion and friend Joe Fournier which he won in emphatic fashion.

It was a difficult end to the career of the British boxing star who lost twice to bitter rival Tony Bellew, but made a huge fortune from the high-profile events.