Highlights Carl Froch has revealed shock hearings about the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson contract.

'Iron Mike' will take on the social media star on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Since the fight was made official, many have criticised the decision to sanction it is a professional contest.

Former boxing world champion Carl Froch has revealed shock hearings about the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson contract. 'Iron Mike' will take on the social media star on the 20th of July at the 80,000-capacity AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The bout will be screened on Netflix, making it the platform's first move into live boxing.

The co-main event will see Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano go head-to-head. The Irish star famously beat the Puerto Rican two years ago in New York in what was one of the biggest fights ever in women's boxing.

Tyson impressed fans at a recent meet-and-greet in Virginia after showing off his six-pack and impressive physique. Ever since the confirmation of the fight, the former professional boxer has uploaded several clips of him training ahead of his showdown with the YouTuber.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mike Tyson has fought 215 rounds in his professional career, while Jake Paul has fought just 46.

The 57-year-old hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw. Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight.

Related Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Fight Rules Explained Tyson and Paul meet on the 20th of July in Dallas.

Carl Froch Reveals Shock Hearings About Paul vs Tyson Contract

It'll leave most boxing fans stunned

Since the fight was confirmed, many have wondered whether or not the bout will be 'fixed.' Froch, 46, has sensationally revealed to Safebettingsites that he's 'heard' that Tyson will get paid less if he knocks Paul out in July.

“From what I’m hearing with the contracts, allegedly, he gets paid less if he wins in round one, Tyson, or if he gets a knockout he gets paid even less. There’s restrictions in his contract based on how he wins. I don’t know if it’s been confirmed, but I’ve read somewhere that there’s a clause in his contract that means he’s going to earn less money if he goes out there and destroys Jake Paul.”

Despite question marks over the fight, Paul rubbished rumours that his upcoming showdown with Tyson will be fixed. He said: "People are doubting me. I go onto the Instagram comments, and I see them all saying that if Jake Paul wins this fight, it’s rigged because of how incredible he looks... Age doesn’t matter…He’s been doing this his entire life…I’ve been doing this for four years and I’ve been doing it at a super high level, but on July 20th I’m going to prove that I can outbox Mike Tyson and prove everyone wrong."

Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh even referenced the rumours of a fight script when he tweeted to wish Tyson luck following the press conference. "Please brother Mike, forget the script and beat this guy," he wrote while captioning a snap of himself and Tyson together.

Related Mike Tyson Livid After Being Called a 'Gimmick Fighter' Mike Tyson was referred to as a 'gimmick fighter' by a reporter ahead of his fight with Jake Paul, and he was not best pleased.

Concerns Over Mike Tyson's Health When he Fights Jake Paul

Many have warned Tyson ahead of the bout

World Boxing News spoke to Brain Injury Association Headway‘s Chief Executive Peter McCabe after Holyfield's defeat to Belfort back in 2021. McCabe shared the following warning, which remains applicable to Tyson when he squares off with Paul.

"Boxing at any age is a hazardous sport. Boxing actively encourages participants to strike opponents’ heads. To incapacitate them by knocking them senseless. As we get older, our bodies take longer to heal. Our reactions get slower. Therefore, as a general rule, the older fighters are, the less able they will be to avoid or defend against punches," McCabe said.

McCabe continued: "Furthermore, any impact they suffer could be exacerbated by the cumulative damage acquired from years of being hit in the ring in their younger days. Put simply, the more blows to the head you receive, the more likely you are to suffer a long-term injury."