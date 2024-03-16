Highlights Froch has called out 'The Problem Child' for disrespecting 57-year-old Tyson.

'The Cobra' mocked Paul's boxing ability and branded him a 'performing clown'.

The 46-year-old Brit hinted at coming out of retirement to fight Paul.

Former four-time world champion Carl Froch has ripped into Jake Paul ahead of the controversial clash with Mike Tyson - branding the social media superstar as 'a bully' for taking the fight. 'The Cobra' has long been vocal about his dislike of Paul and couldn't hide his disgust when talking about the 27-year-old on the most recent edition of his YouTube show, Froch on Fighting.

Tyson will be 58 years old when he steps into the ring on July 20th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, meaning there will be an age gap of more than three decades between the two participants as the opening bell rings. Several notable names from the world of combat sports have expressed their concern about 'Iron Mike' lacing up the gloves again just two years shy of his 60th birthday. Froch echoed those sentiments, before verbally destroying Paul in an X-rated tirade.

Froch Destroys Jake Paul Over Tyson Fight

Brit 'disgusted' by upcoming bout

"I stumbled across the news that Jake Paul is fighting the legend, the icon, Mike Tyson. What is going on? This can't be happening you can't put a guy in his mid-twenties up against someone who's nearly 60 years old - and Mike Tyson's had some wear and tear in his career. Tyson's an icon and Jake Paul's not even a pro boxer. When I heard this fight was happening I was absolutely disgusted."

The 46-year-old Brit took aim at the viral sensation for accepting the fight in the first place, arguing that it 'wouldn't prove anything' if 'The Problem Child added Tyson to his slate of six career knockouts, given that the former six-time world heavyweight champion is well past his prime.

"This is basically a young kid being a bully. What exactly does Jake Paul feel he's getting out of fighting Mike Tyson? What' does he think he's achieving by fighting a guy who's nearly 60 years old. He [Tyson] is well past his best. He peaked in the early 1990's. If Jake Paul wins, he's beaten an old man and people will say: 'Well, what have you proved there?' If he loses, he's lost to an old man - and there's still a chance. It's 'Iron' Mike Tyson and he still has got a punch. Your punch power is the last thing to go."

Despite his fears for Tyson, the outspoken Nottingham man was sure to remind his viewers how little he thinks of Paul's general boxing ability. Froch criticised the ex-Disney channel star before his bout with Tommy Fury last February - and his dislike for the American only grew after Paul suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of the former Love Island contestant.

Paul 'should be ashamed' - Froch

'Cobra' wants to fight 'Problem Child'

"Jake Paul, you are an absolute b****," continued the pundit in his verbal assassination of the 10-fight novice. "I’ve seen you fight. I’ve watched you lose against Fury. What a crap fight that was. I have never seen anything so crap in my life." Froch even insisted Paul should be 'ashamed' of himself for agreeing to the Tyson fight.

"Why are you still lacing up your boots and calling yourself a professional boxer? You’re a performing clown. You’re a f****** embarrassment and should be ashamed of yourself."

Froch, who retired from the ring after his 2014 knockout victory over George Groves at Wembley Stadium, then confirmed he would be willing to end his retirement to fight Paul and drive him out of the sport.

"You won’t fight me, will you? You haven’t got the b*******. You’re just a f****** bully! It’s p***ing me off because Mike Tyson is such a legend in the boxing world and you are going to disrespect him. And you are disrespecting yourself as well actually. You are an embarrassment."

Strong words from Froch and a fight between himself and Paul could well materialise in the future. At 46, the former super-middleweight king is still a year younger than UFC Hall of Famer Anderson Silva was when he fought the American in a boxing match in October 2022 - and a massive 12 years younger than Tyson will be when he steps into the ring in July. It remains to be seen how a fight between Froch and Paul would play out, but the war of words beforehand would no doubt be entertaining all on its own.